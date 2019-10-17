Company to begin trading as BKR on the NYSE on Oct. 18, 2019

Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE: BHGE) announced today its successful name change to Baker Hughes Company. The Company will be known as Baker Hughes, and on Oct. 18, 2019, its Class A common stock will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "BKR".

Baker Hughes is uniquely positioned as an energy technology company, with a diverse portfolio that spans the entire energy value chain. The Company's new name and brand better reflect its current and intended principal business operations and diversified portfolio. These changes follow the recently-completed secondary offering of shares of Class A common stock and concurrent share repurchase, bringing General Electric Company and its affiliates' ownership in the Company to below 50 percent of the voting power of all classes of the Company's voting stock.

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides solutions for energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and with operations in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com

