ReShape Lifesciences Inc.: ReShape Lifesciences Announces Attendance and Presentation at Obesity Week 2019

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2019 / ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCQB:RSLS), a leading developer and distributor of minimally invasive medical devices to treat obesity and metabolic diseases, announced today that the company will be attending ObesityWeek 2019, taking place at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, from November 3-7, 2019.

LAP-BAND® by ReShape Lifesciences,™ which has nearly one million placements around the world, will be highlighted at the company's booth in the exhibit hall of the conference, where senior company representatives will be meeting with key clinical opinion leaders to discuss ReShape Lifesciences' commitment to its existing and emerging bariatric surgery technologies. Additionally, there will be two articles featuring the LAP-BAND in the ObesityWeek 2019 issue of Bariatric News.

In conjunction with the conference, ReShape Lifesciences will be one of the sponsors of the ASMBS Foundation's 2019 Gala & LEAD Award Event and will present a special-invitation-only program that will review long-term data on the demonstrated safety and efficacy profiles of the LAP-BAND System. Details are below:

Tuesday, November 5

7:00 - 8:30 pm: "Dispelling LAP-BAND® Myths" Presented by Vincent Lusco III, MD, General and Bariatric Surgeon at LapBand of Louisville Surgical Associates and Keith E. McEwen, MD, Bariatric Surgeon at Community Health Network in Noblesville, Indiana.

This session will be held at the Delano Hotel, 3940 S. Las Vegas Blvd. in Las Vegas, Nevada in the Indigo BC Room.

About ObesityWeek 2019

ObesityWeek is the largest obesity-centric conference in the world with the broadest, most comprehensive bench-to-bedside and continuum of care content. The event brings together experts and professionals with an interest in adult and childhood obesity representing experienced Metabolic and Bariatric Surgeons, Physicians, Dietitians, Researchers, and other industry professionals. Over 4,000 obesity professionals are expected to attend ObesityWeek 2019. For more details on ObesityWeek 2019, please visit https://obesityweek.com.

About ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

ReShape Lifesciences™ is a medical device company focused on technologies to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® Adjustable Gastric Banding System is designed to provide minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The ReShape Vest™ System is an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery, and is intended to enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "may," "intend," "will," "continue," "future," other words of similar meaning and the use of future dates. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of our management and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: risks and uncertainties related to our acquisition of the Lap-Band system, our ability to continue as a going concern if we are unable to improve our operating results or obtain additional financing; risks related to ownership of our securities as a result of our delisting from the Nasdaq Capital Market; our proposed ReShape Vest product may not be successfully developed and commercialized; our limited history of operations; our losses since inception and for the foreseeable future; our limited commercial sales experience; the competitive industry in which we operate; our dependence on third parties to initiate and perform our clinical trials; the need to obtain regulatory approval for our ReShape Vest and any modifications to our vBloc system and LAP-BAND system; physician adoption of our products; our ability to obtain third party coding, coverage or payment levels; ongoing regulatory compliance; our dependence on third party manufacturers and suppliers; the successful development of our sales and marketing capabilities; our ability to raise additional capital when needed; international commercialization and operation; our ability to attract and retain management and other personnel and to manage our growth effectively; potential product liability claims; the cost and management time of operating a public company; potential healthcare fraud and abuse claims; healthcare legislative reform; and our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our technology and products. These and additional risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly those factors identified as "risk factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K filed May 16, 2019 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We are providing this information as of the date of this press release and do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

