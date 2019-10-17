ZetaDisplay AB: ZetaDisplay publishes bond prospectus and applies for listing of bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm

Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ZETA) announced on 12 September 2019 that the company had successfully issued a senior unsecured bond loan of SEK 300 million. The bonds carry a floating interest of 3 months STIBOR + 4.75 per cent per annum and matures in March 2023.



ZetaDisplay has applied for listing of the bonds on the Corporate Bond list at Nasdaq Stockholm. The bonds will be admitted to trading at Nasdaq Stockholm as soon as possible.

In connection herewith, ZetaDisplay has prepared a prospectus which has been approved by and registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. The prospectus will be available on the Financial Supervisory Authority's website) and on ZetaDisplay's website).

Malmö, 17 October 2019

