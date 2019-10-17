Aytu BioScience, Inc.: Aytu BioScience Announces Positive Clinical Results from Natesto(R) Spermatogenesis Study

Phase IV, Investigator-Initiated Study is First to Conclusively Show that a Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) Maintains Key Fertility Measures in Men with Low T

Natesto Increased Serum Testosterone and Improved Hypogonadal Symptoms While Simultaneously Maintaining Semen Parameters and Gonadotropin Hormones in Patients Treated for Six Months

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2019 / Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel products that address significant patient needs, announced the presentation of data from the Natesto Spermatogenesis Study as part of the "Late Breaking" Abstract Session at the 75th Annual American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) Scientific Conference today in Philadelphia, PA. This presentation was one of only six abstracts accepted as part of this session.

The study's investigators, as presented on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, concluded that men treated with Natesto for hypogonadism for six months, maintained their semen parameters while increasing serum testosterone levels and improving hypogonadal symptoms. This is the first such study to demonstrate conclusively that a testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) maintains key fertility parameters in hypogonadal men.

The company is now positioned to exclusively target and treat the approximately 12% of men under age 40 with low testosterone that are still in their "family formation' years.

The investigator-initiated trial, designed to study the impact of nasally-administered Natesto on preservation of fertility parameters, is being conducted at the University of Miami's Department of Urology, under the direction of principal investigator Ranjith Ramasamy, MD, the department's Director of Reproductive Urology. This single-site, prospective study has evaluated hypogonadal men, ages 18 to 55, completing six months of treatment with Natesto to restore clinically low serum testosterone (T) levels with the goal of maintaining sperm concentration, motility, and total motile sperm count.

Dr. Ramasamy presented the entirety of the data to date, both three-month and six-month timepoints. In total, 55 men were eligible and enrolled in the trial. Of the 55 who enrolled, 44 patients have completed the three-month treatment period. Thirty-three patients have completed the six-month treatment period.

Among the patients completing the trial, mean T increased from 230 (62) to 605 (278) ng/dL (p=0.005). Luteinizing Hormone (LH) and Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH) remained within the normal range (2-5 IU/mL).

Most importantly, mean semen parameters remained unchanged:

Semen Parameter Baseline (SD) 3 Months (SD) n = 44 6 Months (SD) n = 33 Sperm Concentration (million/cc) 31.9 (21.8) 26.2 (19.6) 24.5 (15.8) Sperm Motility (%) 52.6% (12.0) 50.2% (19.2) 51.6% (15.2) Total Motile Sperm Count (million) 47.1 (46.1) 42.4 (61.4) 34.1 (24.1)



Additionally, there was improvement across all domains of erectile function including libido and overall sexual satisfaction, as well as improvement in overall energy, which are common hypogonadal symptoms.

Low testosterone (low T) affects around 12% of men under age 40, and prescriptions for testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) to men of reproductive age are increasing. As demonstrated in clinical studies, commonly prescribed TRT as gels, patches, injections and pellets are long-acting and can cause azoospermia in up to 65% of men.

Josh Disbrow, Chief Executive Officer of Aytu BioScience, commented, "These data conclusively demonstrate, across the largest cohort yet, that men treated with Natesto are able to maintain their fertility as evidenced by no mean change in the measured semen parameters. For the first time, a testosterone replacement therapy has been proven to increase serum testosterone while actually maintaining sperm concentration, motility, and total motile sperm count. This clearly distinguishes Natesto from all other testosterone replacement therapies and can create a clinical paradigm shift in the treatment of hypogonadism and potentially across the spectrum of male reproductive health."

Mr. Disbrow continued, "With these data now formally presented and planned for publication, we believe we are primed to introduce these data to a broader audience of clinicians, payors, regulators, and others in expanding the use of Natesto. Additionally, in conjunction with our partners at Acerus Pharmaceuticals, we will consider our options with respect to Natesto product labeling claims as it relates specifically to these data and potentially future data sets relating to preservation of fertility parameters."

The full treatment period for this investigator-initiated trial is six months. Complete data from the three-month and six-month timepoints were presented by Dr. Ramasamy and will now be submitted for peer review and subsequent publication.

