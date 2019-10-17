Crown Bioscience: Patient-Derived Tumor Organoid Drug Development Platform Launched

Industry Leading Innovation Promises to Disrupt Traditional Drug Discovery

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Bioscience today announced the launch of a new tumor organoid drug development platform with the potential to significantly improve the predictivity and speed of preclinical drug discovery.



The initial phase of the platform launch features the first commercially available 3D in vitro PDX-derived organoid (PDXO) models generated from CrownBio's uniquely-characterized library of 2500+ patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models.

PDXOs are biologically equivalent to highly predictive in vivo PDX models, both being cancer stem cell driven disease models. PDXOs bring the added benefits of speed and scalability inherent to in vitro systems which are ideal for high-throughput, large-scale screens and simultaneous testing of multiple combination strategies.

These 3D in vitro models have been developed using best-in-class Hubrecht Organoid Technology (HUB) protocols, originating from the Clevers lab, guaranteeing robustness and proven translatability. CrownBio has an exclusive license from HUB to provide preclinical oncology drug development and validation services using HUB's Organoid Technology.

The initial launch of PDXO models includes more than 10 cancer types. Phase 2 of the platform will see HUB patient-derived organoids (PDO) available exclusively from CrownBio in Q1 2020.

"At CrownBio, we've pioneered the development of patient-derived models," said Henry Li, PhD chief scientific officer at CrownBio. "Our new library of well-characterized and annotated organoids with matched in vivo PDX models offers an unprecedented translational workflow for preclinical drug discovery. For the first time, a truly seamless transition from in vitro to in vivo is possible. Through our model annotation, there's also the opportunity for automated biomarker discovery to improve our ability to predict patient response."

Further benefits of patient-relevant PDXO models include preserving the genomic, morphological, and pathophysiological identity of their parental PDX tumors. PDXO and PDX also display similar pharmacology profiles.

"We are delighted to see HUB Organoid technology being successfully applied to the development of PDX-derived organoids and being made available to the broader industry by CrownBio," said HUB CEO Rob Vries, PhD. "This pioneering system provides access to an expanded library of patient-derived in vitro and in vivo models effectively bringing a wider cancer patient population into the lab."

HUB Organoids are already a proven preclinical oncology tool providing consistent and stable growth through passages and superior quality assay readouts compared to standard 2D and 3D systems. Organoid biobanks can also be established without losing original identity for follow on or repeat studies.

About Crown Bioscience Inc.

Crown Bioscience, a JSR Life Sciences company, is a global drug discovery and development service company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, inflammation, and metabolic disease research. With an extensive portfolio of relevant models and predictive tools, Crown Bioscience enables clients to deliver superior clinical candidates. For more information, visit:

https://www.crownbio.com (https://www.crownbio.com)

(https://www.crownbio.com) https://www.jsrlifesciences.com (https://www.jsrlifesciences.com)

About HUB

Hubrecht Organoid Technology.