QUADPACK: Quadpack share capital increases

As previously agreed at its Annual General Meeting, international packaging manufacturer and provider Quadpack Industries, S.A., increased its share capital on 18 July 2019 by 150,000 ordinary shares of 1 Euro of par value each, with an issue premium of 24 Euros per share. The total value and volume of the transaction was an increase of share capital of 3,750,000 Euros, including share premium, which is fully paid and subscribed by new shareholders.

In addition, by agreement at the General Meeting held on 24 July 2019, the company approved the share capital increase by a trade-in value of 255,057 euros, by issuing and putting into circulation 255,057 new ordinary shares with a par value of 1 euro each and with the issue premium of 24,51194438 euros per share, amounting a total value of 6,507,000 euros, which was subscribed to, and paid by, a new shareholder through the contribution of 25.5% of the share capital of the German company Louvrette GmbH design x packaging.

The new shares issued by these two capital increases were registered in Iberclear on 14 October 2019.

