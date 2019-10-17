Roberts & Ryan Investments Inc.: Roberts & Ryan Investments Proudly Welcomes Mary Kay Wegner, Veteran US Naval Officer and Remarkable Business Leader

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2019 / ???Roberts & Ryan Investments Inc., America's first Service Disabled Veteran Owned (SDVO) FINRA-registered broker dealer, is pleased to announce that Mary Kay Wegner, veteran U.S. Naval officer, has joined the firm's advisory board. Wegner will assist Roberts & Ryan in expanding the firm's offerings and engagements to corporations and institutional investors committed to enhancing opportunities and economic independence to veterans, disabled veterans and their families.



Mary Kay Wegner

Wegner is an experienced growth-oriented business leader, value-creation strategist and architect of large-scale transformation. With over 25 years in last-mile service delivery, she has grown international, commercial, and residential service businesses, as well as led large logistics and supply chain functions, enabling quality service delivery across large geographically distributed networks. Wegner was recognized as one the 2017 Super Women in Business by the Memphis Business Journal for leading her company's headquarters project, resulting in revitalization of the city of Memphis, and has been twice recognized as a Woman Worth Watching by the Profiles in Diversity Journal.

Wegner most recently served as President of ServiceMaster Brands, based in Memphis, Tennessee. ServiceMaster Brands delivered over $2.6 billion in customer-level revenue and supported more than 6,000 independently owned franchise locations with more than 34,000 employees operating in all 50 states and 15 countries.

During her time with ServiceMaster, Wegner also served as Senior Vice President of Supply Management and Vice President of Fleet Operations. Wegner was a member of the executive team that took ServiceMaster public in 2014.

"Mary Kay is a remarkable businesswoman, leader and mentor. She is an inspiration to women everywhere. As a father of two young daughters, I emphasize surrounding myself with strong women such as Mary Kay. She is a welcome addition to this firm," announced Brian Rathjen, President.

Previously, Wegner led fleet operations for Coca-Cola Enterprises, where she grew and operated the largest hybrid-electric fleet in the beverage industry. Prior to this time, Wegner held various P&L and fleet & logistics leadership positions with Waste Management, Covad Communications, and US West.

Wegner is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy, where she earned her degree in Mathematics (Operations Analysis) and was a commissioned General Unrestricted Line Officer. During her seven years of active duty, Wegner worked in aviation management, communication and administration for HSL-41 in San Diego, California, and taught Calculus I, II and III and Logistics at the United States Naval Academy. During this time, she also earned a Master of Science Degree in Logistics Engineering from National University, San Diego, California.

Wegner has multiple philanthropic interests, including support of the under-served communities of girls, women and veterans. She served as the chairwoman of the board for the Girl Scouts Heart of the South Council, chairwoman for fundraisers for the De Neuville Learning Center, and a volunteer for Soldiers Angels and Memphis community service days.

Wegner has one child, Katie, who is currently serving as an Army officer in the U.S. Army Medical Corps. Katie is a 2016 West Point graduate.

