Experion Holdings Ltd.: Experion Holdings Ltd Successfully Obtains DTC Eligibility for its Common Shares

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2019 / Experion Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:EXP)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31), formerly Viridium Pacific Group, confirms that its OTCQB listed common shares under the symbol EXPFF are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.

The DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered "DTC eligible." This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements. Being DTC eligible is expected to greatly simplify the process of trading and transferring the Company's common shares on the OTCQB.

Mr. Jay Garnett, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "As a direct result of EXP's DTC eligibility, the Company is now accessible to all U.S. investors and institutions. Earlier this year, we embarked on a modest campaign aimed to access exposure to the U.S. investment community and feel those early efforts have garnered a significant following out of the U.S. DTC eligibility will result in a more friendly trading experience for our current and future shareholders as investors will now be able to transfer shares between brokerages in the U.S. electronically and with this improved access to our shares and expect a positive impact to the liquidity and demand for our stock. We greatly look forward to becoming part of more investor portfolios outside of Canada and welcoming new shareholders to our Company."

About Experion Holdings Ltd.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis, based in Mission, BC; and EFX Laboratories Inc., a medical products production and clinical research company based in Calgary, AB.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is invested in a portfolio of products to address a wide spectrum of consumer needs' including Medical, Adult-use, and Wellness and Therapeutic products.

Experion Holdings Ltd trades on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 1 issuer under the symbol "EXP", the OTCQB Venture under the symbol "EXPFF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MB31".

For further information, please visit the Company's website www.experionwellness.com

Judy-Ann Pottinger, Investor Relations Manager

Phone: 604- 617-5290

Email: judy-ann@experionwellness.com

Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, forecast, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities; recent market volatility; the Company's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; the risks identified in the Filing Statement, and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to the Filing Statement dated September 25, 2017 and/or the most recent annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

