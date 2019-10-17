The "Russia E-Cigarette Regulatory Report: E-Cig And Heated Tobacco Laws On The Horizon" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Russia has still not regulated e-cigarettes and heated tobacco however there are currently voluntary standards in place.
Although future regulation in a number of areas is expected to be more lenient than Europe's Tobacco Products Directive (TPD), a number of proposals and restrictions have started to appear. This report details existing and proposed legislation within Russia relating to topics including product restrictions, labelling, advertising, age restrictions, retail channels and taxation.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive summary
- Regulatory landscape (update)
- National regulatory framework
- Product restrictions friday
- Age restrictions
- Labelling, packaging and product restrictions
- Obligation to notify (update)
- Retail channel restrictions
- Public usage
- Advertising and marketing
- Taxation (update)
- Relevant regulations
- Relevant bodies
