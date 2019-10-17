From implementing successful digital customer care to new ways to measure customer emotions, a packed agenda covered a wealth of topics at yesterday's C3 Europe conference. Clarabridge, Inc., the leading provider of Customer Experience Management (CEM) solutions for the world's top brands, hosted the event, which brought together executives and practitioners from different industries to share knowledge and best practices around CX.

The two day conference took place at The Brewery, one of London's most prestigious conference venues. Attendees from healthcare, financial, manufacturing, consumer goods and retail companies enjoyed a series of workshops, insightful presentations from prominent international brands, and keynote sessions that revealed a number of new product enhancements.

During C3 Europe, Clarabridge gave special recognition to its customers by acknowledging their innovations in the customer experience sector. The following companies won achievement awards:

The Luminary Award,whichrecognises companies that have made a corporate shift to elevate customer experience to a top-tier business strategy, went to Jacobs Douwe Egberts (JDE) for its use of Clarabridge Engage.

Meanwhile, the Innovation Award distinguishes organisations with CX programs demonstrating out-of-the-box thinking and/or innovative concepts to the business or industry. This year's winners were LogMeIn, for its use of Clarabridge Analytics, and BNP Paribas Fortis,which uses the Clarabridge Engage platform.

The Revvie Award, which recognises companies with proven return on investment and bottom-line revenue impact, went to Sky Spain and ING, both of which use the Clarabridge Analytics platform.

The Diamond Award honours companies with multi-faceted CX programs that shine brightly within the organisation and demonstrate vision, strategy, execution and results. The winners were Aviva, for its use of Clarabridge Analytics, and SKY UK, which uses Clarabridge Engage.

Finally, IZO was recognised for its outstanding work optimising the Clarabridge solution and received the Partner Award at this year's event.

"We work with some of the most distinguished brands in the world and introduce cutting-edge CX solutions," said Mark Bishof, CEO at Clarabridge, speaking at yesterday's event. "These companies have worked hard to ensure their investments in CX create immense value for both their own customers and their businesses, and we are pleased to recognise their outstanding achievements here today."

In addition to recognising the award winners, Clarabridge also unveiled a number of new platform enhancements including Flow Bots, Aggregate Alerting, Intelligent Scoring and Quality Management.

One of Clarabridge's primary areas of focus is improving the efficiency of digital customer service. As part of enhancements to its Clarabridge Engage platform, the company introduced a Flow Bot feature, which promotes efficient agent workflows by automating segments of the issue resolution process.

This technique dramatically reduces the amount of time needed to handle an inquiry and creates significant cost savings. It also frees up agents to focus their attention on more complicated inquiries and prevents boredom from dealing with common, simple requests.

Clarabridge introduced several developments to its Clarabridge Analytics product as well, one of which is Aggregate Alerting. Aggregate alerting allows organisations to quickly discover emerging trends and changes in behaviour, whether positive or negative. By circumventing the need to search for trends by sorting through massive volumes of data, aggregate alerting saves time while also enabling businesses to more quickly and proactively respond to a problem or optimise an opportunity.

A new third feature of the Clarabridge platform is Intelligent Scoring, which improves organisations' ability to evaluate any type of customer feedback data or interaction. Based on a set of customisable criteria, Intelligent Scoring assesses multiple variables to determine whether those criteria are met and assigns a single score.

Using this feature, businesses can objectively and consistently score interactions such as phone conversations, email, chat and social media as well as data from product reviews, forums and surveys. The platform scores interactions immediately, so organisations can quickly and efficiently make decisions based on up-to-date information. Clarabridge Intelligent Scoring offers the flexibility to adapt its scoring framework to the unique needs of any company yet remains extremely powerful by applying advanced Natural Language Understanding technology.

Lastly, Clarabridge also introduced its Quality Management module at the event. Currently, a quality auditor might score a contact centre call by manually listening to the interaction and assessing its ability to meet a set of criteria. This approach to quality management is problematic due to the fact that auditors can only listen to so many calls, resulting in feedback that is based on a limited sample size, and inconsistent due to having different auditors evaluate the calls. Furthermore, this process is slow, often taking as many as four weeks to return results, and is channel-specific.

The Clarabridge Quality Management module will use Intelligent Scoring to automate this traditionally manual process, scoring 100 percent of interactions in a consistent, objective way that provides agents with immediate feedback to improve coaching over time. Furthermore, this approach can be used for quality management across channels.

"By using AI to automatically score every agent interaction, the Clarabridge Quality Management module will eliminate the need for quality auditors to manually listen to and score calls," continued Mark Bishof. "Our solution is completely changing the game when it comes to optimising contact centre operations."

