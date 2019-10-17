Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), a pioneer in Intelligent Identity, today announced an expansion of its Northern European operation with the opening of a new office in Utrecht, Netherlands.

The growth of the identity market has been rapid across Benelux and Scandinavia, and Ping Identity continues to drive attention to the importance of identity security in the cybersecurity landscape, as well as support for its local clients and channel partners.

The Ping Identity ecosystem in Northern Europe includes a variety of partners ranging from security specialists such as Arctic Group, Intragen and Traxion, to large scale systems integrators. Additionally, customers including ABN AMRO and Wolters Kluwer leverage Ping Identity's solution to provide secure access to applications.

"Ping Identity is a strategic partner for us in the security space and we appreciate the commitment it has shown to support our technical needs within the region," said an identity and access management professional with ABN AMRO. "We look forward to working closely together to deliver secure access that uses identity intelligence to detect and block cyberattacks, prevent security breaches and meet regulatory requirements."

"Our partnership with Ping, which combines its vendor technology and our consultancy expertise, has enabled excellent delivery support to our customers in their infrastructure and security projects," said Ian Yoxall, co-founder, Intragen. "The customer demand for easily integratable, standards-based technology-whether in the cloud or on premises-means Ping Identity solutions are ideally suited. We're thrilled to see Ping's expansion and continued commitment in the region."

"Traxion has implemented Ping Identity solutions for customers for many years. What we like about Ping Identity is the ease of implementing complex use cases and especially the scalability of its solutions. The combination of the quality of Ping's products and Traxion's skilled team create happy and successful customers," commented Erik de Jong, founder and chief technology officer, Traxion B.V.

Ping Identity is pioneering Intelligent Identity. We help enterprises achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, employees, partners and, increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards leadership, and partnership with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Visit www.pingidentity.com.

