The Fullerton Hotel Sydney Debuts at No.1 Martin Place

SYDNEY, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 18, The Fullerton Hotel Sydney opens its doors in the heart of Sydney's bustling Central Business District. Housed in the iconic former General Post Office (GPO) building at No. 1 Martin Place, the luxury hotel breathes new life into the city's much-loved landmark.

The opening marks the first international expansion of The Fullerton Hotels and Resorts, the brand central to the waterfront precinct of The Fullerton Heritage by Marina Bay in Singapore, which includes two award-winning hotels, namely The Fullerton Hotel Singapore and The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore. The brand's vision for the 416-room The Fullerton Hotel Sydney is to deliver a unique, luxury hotel that is synonymous with warm hospitality and one-of-a-kind flair.

"We encourage our guests to embark on memorable journeys that are deeper, more colourful and more rewarding when they stay in our one-of-a-kind, landmark luxury hotels with prime addresses that are destinations unto themselves," said Cavaliere Giovanni Viterale, General Manager of The Fullerton Hotels and Resorts.

"We are excited to open The Fullerton Hotel Sydney in a landmark building that is steeped in character and history. It is our aim to provide hotel guests and visitors with heartfelt hospitality and memorable experiences, all while showcasing the beauty and heritage of the former Sydney GPO building to a wider audience both nationally and globally," added Cavaliere Giovanni Viterale.

The Grand Dame restored to its former glory

Committed to its role as custodians of heritage, The Fullerton Hotels and Resorts is renowned for its dedication to preserving buildings and their stories. This tradition will continue with The Fullerton Hotel Sydney, which shares a rich heritage with its sister hotel, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, also housed in a former GPO building.

Known as the city's rendezvous location, where Sydneysiders dressed to the nines to meet beneath the GPO clock completed in the mid-20th century, the building commands a prominent social and physical position in the city. In present times, the landmark building remains in the heart of the city's action, surrounded by financial institutions, luxury retail and lifestyle boutiques as well as galleries.

"We wish to recreate this rendezvous location in 2019 and beyond by encouraging hotel guests and visitors to step into the historic building, and to create and share their own stories of this much-loved landmark and national treasure, just as they do at its sister property, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore," said Cavaliere Giovanni Viterale.

Phase one of the remediation and maintenance work on the building's Martin Place and George Street facade is now complete. This marks the conclusion of a broader programme to re-connect locals with the historic Sydney landmark. Stonemason and Artist, an expert team with a combined stonemasonry experience of 334 years, undertook a 38,000-hour laborious, chemical-free cleaning process to restore the building's facade to its former glory.

"We are committed to conserving the Sydney GPO building for the enjoyment of generations to come; and the heritage façade remediation programme is just the first step in a multi-phase revitalisation programme to be continued following the opening," concluded Cavaliere Giovanni Viterale.

Fullerton Experiences: complimentary heritage tours

In addition to its extensive revitalisation programme, The Fullerton Hotel Sydney plans to shine a spotlight on the GPO building's unique stories through Fullerton Experiences, a bespoke programme featuring complimentary heritage tours and events for both hotel guests and members of the public.

Hotel guests and the general public can explore the building's vibrant history, dating back to 1874 through complimentary heritage tours, which will be launched on 1 November 2019. Docents will share fascinating stories of those who have worked at the GPO building, which has connected Sydney to the wider world through letters, telegrams and the lively phone exchange.

The 90-minute heritage tours will also showcase the intricate stonework and reveal little-known facts of bygone years, including the once controversial Pitt Street carvings that depict the city's early life and caused a public outcry upon their reveal. The carvings feature the Postmaster General flirtatiously delivering a letter to a barmaid, an astronomer marking Sydney's position on a globe, a young architect drafting a building, and a digger happily pointing to a chunk of quartz and gold.

Exclusive tours for hotel guests will run on Fridays and Saturdays at 10a.m., while members of the public are invited to join the tours on Fridays and Saturdays at 11.45a.m. Each session can accommodate 15 guests to ensure a personalised experience and bookings are advised through the Hotel concierge or via fsy.enquiries@fullertonhotels.com.

Cross-cultural cuisine

The Fullerton Hotel Sydney will share more than its history as a former GPO building with its sister property The Fullerton Hotel Singapore; it will also feature authentic Southeast Asian cuisines alongside Modern Australian dishes in the new restaurant The Place.

Located on level one of The Fullerton Hotel Sydney, The Place is bathed in natural light through the magnificent glass atrium. Guests can wine and dine and enjoy the elevated views within the six-storey atrium that overlooks the former GPO courtyard. The sophisticated atmosphere is complemented by an open kitchen and lofty perch.

Modern Australian dishes including pan-fried red emperor and braised wagyu short rib are married with signature Southeast Asian dishes such as the not-to-miss Singaporean chicken rice, chicken curry, seafood laksa, satay and many more.

Another Fullerton tradition that will take up permanent residency at The Bar is the Signature Afternoon Tea. The menu delivers on delectable savoury options including Lobster Cornet a l'Oriental, duck rillettes in sesame bun and smoked salmon mille-feuille with caviar. Satisfy the sweet tooth with dessert choices including chocolate moelleux, pecan maple tart or a pandan lamington. A selection of scones and an extensive TWG tea menu will also be featured.

Diners or visitors seeking a tipple can choose between a Singapore Sling or the new signature, Sydney Sling, each featuring unique flavours from the respective cities.

The Fullerton Hotels and Resorts Supports the Community

The Fullerton Hotels and Resorts' commitment to the community is core to its DNA. In keeping with the brand's ethos to engage actively with the communities where it operates, The Fullerton Hotel Sydney has pledged AUD$200,000 to The Girls and Boys Brigade, an inner-city children's charity focused on providing early intervention and life education through activities and practical support for children, youth and their families in need.

The two-year partnership includes financial support in a number of projects including: basement upgrade in The Girls and Boys Brigade's current facility to create a multi-faceted space that will improve both physical and mental health for beneficiaries, and workshops conducted by staff of The Fullerton Hotel Sydney to train youths in hospitality skillsets, with internship opportunities available.

The Fullerton Touch

While there has been significant attention paid to the exterior of The Fullerton Hotel Sydney, once inside, guests will enjoy the premium amenities you would expect in a luxurious setting.

Guest rooms will feature signature Fullerton touches including Harman Kardon Bluetooth speakers, Nespresso machines with pods, Singaporean TWG teas, and an extensive and indulgent pillow menu to assist with a good night's sleep. At the touch of a button on a tablet that houses an interactive Tapendium Digital Concierge Solution, guests can browse and request the hotel's services directly, including ordering a customised Fullerton burger from the in-room dining menu. Custom-made Atkinson amenities have been introduced in standard room categories, with exclusive Balmain amenities making a debut in club rooms and suites.

To commemorate the opening of The Fullerton Hotel Sydney each guest room will include limited edition souvenirs; a complimentary postcard and Fullerton stamps - inviting hotel guests to pen a note to their loved ones and post it from the former GPO itself.

Opening special offer

To celebrate the opening, guests booking a stay at The Fullerton Hotel Sydney, a Preferred Hotels & Resorts Legend Collection partner, will enjoy special launch benefits including an AUD$50 dining credit and triple points from the I Prefer Hotel Rewards programme. The offer is valid from 18 October 2019 to 17 March 2020 and reservations can be made via www.fullertonhotels.com. Rooms are available from AUD$380 per night, inclusive of taxes.

For images see here

About The Fullerton Hotel Sydney

The Fullerton Hotel Sydney (opened in 2019), situated in the city's iconic former General Post Office (GPO) building at No. 1 Martin Place, marks The Fullerton Hotels and Resorts' first international expansion. The Fullerton Hotels and Resorts currently owns and operates two award-winning hotels in Singapore, namely The Fullerton Hotel Singapore (opened in 2001) and The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore (opened in 2010). Both hotels anchor the historic and cultural The Fullerton Heritage precinct, located in Marina Bay, the heart of Singapore's city centre.

The Fullerton Hotel Sydney is a sister hotel to The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, which shares a similar rich history as a former GPO. The Fullerton Hotel Sydney is a luxury hotel in the heart of Sydney's Central Business District that showcases the beauty and heritage of the original building to a wider audience, both nationally and globally. The Fullerton Hotel Sydney is a Preferred Hotels & Resorts partner and part of the Legend Collection.

To learn more, visit: www.fullertonhotels.com

About Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Preferred Hotels & Resorts? is the world's largest independent hotel brand, representing more than 750 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 85 countries. Through its five global collections, Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects discerning travelers to the singular luxury hospitality experience that meets their life and style preferences for each occasion. Every property within the portfolio maintains the high-quality standards and unparalleled service levels required by the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance Program. The I Prefer Hotel Rewards program, Preferred Residences?, Preferred Family?, Preferred Pride?, and Preferred Golf offer valuable benefits for travelers seeking a unique experience.

For more information, visit PreferredHotels.com