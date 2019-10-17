

Benjamin Chau, Acting Executive Director, Hong Kong Trade Development Council, outlines this year's Eco Expo Asia at today's press conference.



The Greater Bay Area zone will be a highlight of the 2019 expo, showcasing innovative green products and opportunities from Greater Bay Area cities. Guangdong Proudly New Material Technology Corp will display its functional biodegradable new materials and water-soluble packaging. These new materials have been widely used in medical & healthcare, industrial, agricultural and daily consumer goods.



E Tech Dynamic Technology displayed its recently released FAW VERTEC 5.5-ton electric truck at the press conference. The 100%-electric vehicle is quiet, stable and powerful with zero exhaust emissions. Expo visitors will be able to participate in test drives. To register, please visit the expo's website (https://reurl.cc/oD0d6v) or sign-up on-site.

HONG KONG, Oct 17, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, the 14th edition of Eco Expo Asia will run from 30 October to 2 November at AsiaWorld-Expo. Attracting some 300 exhibitors from 17 countries and regions, this year's fair will embrace the theme of "Less Carbon, Less Waste, Green Innovation", featuring a wide array of the latest environmental technologies and products to create a one-stop marketplace for the growing green industry."The environmental industry is widely regarded as having huge growth potential and is set to play an important role in the sustainable development of the economy," said HKTDC Acting Executive Director Benjamin Chau, speaking at a press conference held today to introduce highlights of the 2019 expo. "This year's fair aims to promote cooperation and exchange between environmental and related industries from different countries and regions. This will help them grasp the latest green business opportunities and encourage the development of a low-carbon economy and greener lifestyles."Hong Kong Pavilion showcases innovative green solutionsGroups from Macao, the Chinese mainland's Guangdong, Foshan, Hunan, Zhaoqing and Shenzhen, as well as the first-time participant Guangxi will join 11 pavilions to showcase the latest green technologies. Groups from overseas markets exhibiting at the event include Austria, Canada, the European Union and Switzerland. With the support from Hong Kong Environmental Industry Association, Business Environmental Council and other organisations, the Hong Kong Pavilion will focus on waste-reduction, energy-saving, waste management and recycling, as well as water treatment and quality management products and technologies, with a total of 34 exhibitors.Mr Chau noted that the green market is continually developing. According to the HKSAR Government's Census and Statistics Department, the value added by Hong Kong's environmental industry in 2017 was HK$9.3 billion, accounting for 0.4% of the city's gross domestic product and growing 10.8% year-on-year from 2016's HK$8.4 billion. The mainland is also increasing its investment in the environmental industry. The 13th Five Year Plan for Strategic Emerging Industries Development noted that the green low-carbon industry is one of the country's pillar industries. It also stated that the mainland's investment in the hydraulic engineering, environmental and public facility management industries reached RMB8.48 trillion in 2018, indicating huge business potential.Ten thematic zones: Startup zone reveals new industry trendsTen thematic zones will be set up at this year's expo, with highlights including Eco-friendly Product, Green Transportation, Waste Management and Recycling, the Greater Bay Area zone and Startup zone, presenting a comprehensive range of green products and technologies to match the needs of international buyers.The expo's Startup zone will showcase inspiring products and technologies from 14 startups. A Startup Forum will be held during the expo to provide fledgling companies the opportunity to meet with more potential business partners. Some of the Hong Kong start-ups' green technologies and creative solutions were showcased at the press conference today, including WOOFAA's Smart Algal Oxygen Bar, which can turn carbon dioxide into oxygen through algae photosynthesis and features a smart monitoring system to control purification efficiency.The Greater Bay Area zone is one of the highlight zones of the 2019 expo, gathering more than 80 exhibitors from all Greater Bay Area cities - Dongguan, Foshan, Guangzhou, Huizhou, Jiangmen, Shenzhen, Zhaoqing, Zhongshan, Zhuhai, Hong Kong and Macao - to showcase their innovative green products and opportunities. The zone will help promote cooperation between cities in the Greater Bay Area, boost entrepreneurial and investment opportunities in the green sector and create new jobs.Green Transportation zone: transportation products and solutions for the futureGreen transportation is becoming one of the hottest environmental trends. The expo features the Green Transportation zone to showcase the latest electric trucks and charging facilities. E Tech Dynamic Technology's recently released FAW VERTEC 5.5-ton electric truck was shown at the press conference today. The truck is a 100%-electric vehicle, making it quiet, stable and powerful with zero exhaust emissions. Visitors to the expo can participate in a test drive or test ride of the vehicle. To register, please visit the expo's website (https://reurl.cc/oD0d6v) or sign-up on-site.Eco Asia Conference: exploring hot-button green issuesThe Eco Asia Conference will run concurrently with the expo, bringing together business leaders from various countries and regions to exchange insights on a range of environmental issues. Representative from German-based testing and certification organisation TUV Rheinland will talk about cleaner production in the textile industry, while environmental expert from Australia will discuss the management of water resources in sustainable cities. In addition, representatives from ALBA Integrated Waste Solutions will discuss how the WEEE Park treatment and recycling facility helps Hong Kong move towards the circular economy, while Hong Kong Green Building Council will share the details of the memorandum of co-operation on retro-commissioning of buildings in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.Public Day: visitors can enjoy Green Mart and environmental workshopsEco Expo Asia will open its doors to the public on the last day of the event (2 November) to promote green living. At the Green Mart, visitors can buy environmentally friendly products such as natural beeswax reusable cloths and an innovative household air purifier. Towngas will host its inter-school competition on environmental technologies, while the Graphic Arts Association of Hong Kong will organise its environmental design competition and kick-off event under the theme "The Green Sense". Green Workshops Workshops will also be held on the Public Day to teach visitors how to make a range of green items and encourage the public to reduce waste in their lives.Two other major trade fairs run concurrently with Eco Expo Asia. The HKTDC Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo runs at AsiaWorld-Expo from 29 October to 1 November and will showcase outdoor & public lighting, technical & professional lighting, outdoor advertising lighting, horticultural lighting, and exterior lighting solutions and systems. 