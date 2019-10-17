The anti-fatigue mat market size is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005416/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global anti-fatigue mat market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The rising instances of occupational health issues are becoming major concerns for employers and governments. To combat such issues, employers are deploying several ergonomic solutions and products and are carrying out proper risk management to create a healthy work environment. This has also led to the formation of many stringent workplace regulations. These factors are increasing sales of anti-fatigue mats. As a result, the anti-fatigue mat market growth will be substantial over the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30384

As per Technavio, the growing online sales of flooring products to residential users will have a positive impact on the market growth over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Anti-fatigue Mat Market: Growing Online Sales of Flooring Products to Residential Users

The growing online sales of flooring products to residential users will be one of the significant trends in the global anti-fatigue mat market. Over the last couple of years, the preference for online shopping for home furnishing and home decor products among residential users has been significant. The growth of the online retail sales channel and the adoption of the multichannel business model have boosted the market development.

"Several workplace and employment conditions require employees to stand for long periods. For instance, in the food and beverages industry, industrial kitchens, and the packaging industry, chefs and employees of the packaging and manufacturing divisions need to stand for longer durations. The improper ways of standing without support hamper their efficiency. This is creating a rising demand for anti-fatigue mat market," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Anti-fatigue Mat Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the anti-fatigue mat marketby distribution channel (offline and online), end-user (non-residential and residential) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas region led the market in 2018, followed by APAC and EMEA. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period of 2019-2023.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005416/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com