Horizon Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: HZNP) announced today that it has been selected to FORTUNE Magazine's 2019 "Best Medium Workplaces" list for the fourth consecutive year. Horizon ranked eighth out of 100 other medium sized companies.

"We are honored that FORTUNE and Great Place to Work has named Horizon a 2019 Best Workplace," said Timothy Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. "Our company strives to provide a best-in-class, inclusive work environment for all employees. We regularly review and enhance our benefit offerings and development programs in order to maintain our familial and patient-centered culture. This recognition is important to us because we know that by living up to our own potential at Horizon, we can help others live up to theirs."

To determine the Best Small and Medium Workplaces, Great Place to Work analyzed feedback from an anonymous survey taken by over 189,000 U.S employees Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organizations. Survey participants answered more than 60 questions rating their employer.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare and rheumatic diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com, follow us @HorizonNews on Twitter, like us on Facebook or explore career opportunities on LinkedIn.

About the Best Small Workplaces and Best Medium Workplaces lists

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index survey responses representing more than 189,000 employees at Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified companies and the Best Workplaces in the U.S. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005476/en/

Contacts:

U.S. Media Contact:

Geoff Curtis

Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs Chief Communications Officer

media@horizontherapeutics.com



Ireland Media:

Ray Gordon

Gordon MRM

ray@gordonmrm.ie