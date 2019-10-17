Sunshine Biopharma Inc.: Sunshine Biopharma Initiates Adva-27a Xenograft Studies in Mice Carrying Different Types of Human Cancer

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2019 / Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (OTC PINK:SBFM), a pharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of aggressive forms of cancer, today announced that it has initiated studies of Adva-27a in xenograft mice. In these studies, specifically engineered mice which have developed tumors following injection with patient derived cancer cells are treated with Adva-27a to assess the ability of the drug to shrink the tumors. Among the different types of patient derived cancer types being studied are Pancreatic Cancer, Breast Cancer, Small-Cell Lung Cancer and Uterine Sarcoma.

About Adva-27a

Adva-27a is Sunshine Biopharma's proprietary anticancer compound. In vitro tests conducted on Adva-27a have demonstrated the drug's effectiveness at destroying Multidrug Resistant Cancer Cells including Pancreatic Cancer cells, Small-Cell Lung Cancer cells, Breast Cancer cells, and Uterine Sarcoma cells. Clinical trials for Pancreatic Cancer indication are planned to be conducted at McGill University's Jewish General Hospital in Montreal, Canada. Sunshine Biopharma is owner of all patents and intellectual property pertaining to Adva-27a.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, future collaboration agreements, the success of the Company's development, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

