700 Strong Honoring Our Fallen Police Officers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2019 / 700 Strong along with the East Harlem Community and Elected Officials will gather on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the East 112 Street East River Esplanade at 5:30 pm.

We will gather to honor the memory of our New York City Police Officers and stand in unity to support our law enforcement community. We will distribute 700 L.E.D. lighted balloons into the sky with our prayers over the East River.

NYPD Sergeant James Gebhard of the 19 Police Precinct will join us as he will receive an award from the organization and Elected Official for his heroism and courage. While on duty, Sergeant Gebhard saved the life of a robbery suspect who apparently went into cardiac arrest after he committed a strong arm robbery at a local CVS.

We invite all to join us as we send a message, "All Lives Matter!"

CONTACT:
Kelmy Rodriquez
347-630-5008
Events700Strong@gmail.com
Twitter: @strong_700

SOURCE: 700 Strong



