ENYO Pharma (ENYO), a private clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative drug candidates, today announced the presentation of five abstracts (four posters and one oral presentation) at the AALSD (American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases) meeting which will be held from the 8th to the 12th of November in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. During the conference, ENYO Pharma will also sponsor a Symposium on the 10th of November, to discuss recent advances in the understanding of the replication of Hepatitis B (HBV) and the potential ability of Farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonists, such as EYP001, to provide a functional cure for HBV.

"We are really proud to have five abstracts selected for presentation at the international AASLD meeting. The number of presentations clearly demonstrates the scientific excellence of the ENYO Pharma team and the potential of EYP001 to treat Hepatitis B," stated Jacky Vonderscher, PhD, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of ENYO. "During the conference we will also be holding a symposium with high level, key opinion leaders to discuss ENYO's research and our innovative approach to potentially cure Hepatitis B," continued Dr. Vonderscher.

Presentation Details

ENYO Pharma will be at the Hynes Convention Center to present four posters and hold an oral presentation about its lead candidate EYP001 and its preclinical and clinical results:

TYPE TITLE SESSION Oral presentation #0087 In vitro characterization of EYP001 a novel, potent and selective FXR agonist entering phase 2 clinical trials in chronic hepatitis B. Parallel 10: HBV Therapeutics: New Agents Sunday, November 10, 2019: 2:00 PM 3:30 PM, Auditorium Poster #0708 An in-silico disease model for the development of FXR agonist EYP001 as a therapy for HBV infection Hepatitis B Therapeutics: New Agents Friday, November 8, 2019: 8:00 AM 5:30 PM, Hall B Poster #0709 Safety and antiviral effect of the Farnesoid X receptor agonist EYP001 in chronic hepatitis B patients: a randomised placebo- controlled phase 1b study Poster #2140 In vitro and in vivo characterization of EYP001 a novel, potent and selective FXR agonist now in a phase 2 clinical trial in NASH NAFLD and NASH Therapeutics: Pharmacologic and Other Monday, November 11, 2019: 8:00 AM 5:30 PM, Hall B Poster #2348 Population pharmacokinetic- pharmacodynamic modelling of bile acid C4 and fibroblast growth factor 19 concentrations after administration of the Farnesoid X receptor agonist EYP001 in healthy and HBV- infected subjects Transport, Bilirubin, Cholesterol, Lipids, and Bile Salts Monday, November 11, 2019: 8:00 AM 5:30 PM, Hall B

Symposium details: "FXR agonist targeting HBV: a new therapeutic class?"

12:30 pm Westin Hotel 10 Huntington Ave, Boston

This session will include presentations on virological and clinical aspects of HBV, provide recent insights about the replication of HBV and discuss how certain key factors could be exploited in the evolving field of new drugs aiming for a functional cure. The presentation will be led by the following Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs):

Prof. Fabien Zoulim (Inserm Lyon, France): General overview of HBV replication, the role of HBx and cccDNA as targets in the landscape of new HBV treatments

General overview of HBV replication, the role of HBx and cccDNA as targets in the landscape of new HBV treatments Prof. Stephan Urban (Heidelberg University, Germany): Update on HBV transcription regulation-ready as a target for therapeutic intervention

Update on HBV transcription regulation-ready as a target for therapeutic intervention Prof. Robert Gish (HepB Foundation, USA): Presentation of the EYP001 FXR agonist phase 1b data as an example of a new therapeutic option in development

The presentations will be followed by an open Q&A session and a lunch.

About EYP001

EYP001 (Vonafexor, proposed INN) is an orally bioavailable 2nd generation non-bile acid FXR agonist that is currently in Phase II clinical development in both HBV and Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH).

FXR agonists have gained attention as potential therapeutic agents in hepatobiliary and metabolic diseases. FXR activation has a favorable effect on liver growth and regeneration and has been shown to prevent and resolve liver fibrosis and steatosis in rodents and humans. FXR has multiple activities and regulates several metabolic pathways. In particular, it controls the homeostasis of bile acids in the liver and intestine, it influences the insulin sensitivity of tissues where it is highly expressed and impacts upon lipid metabolism.

About ENYO Pharma

ENYO Pharma is a privately held, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company incorporated in January 2014 and headquartered in Lyon, France. The Company's most advanced compound, EYP001, is a small molecule (non-Bile Acid FXR agonist) therapeutic in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of Chronic Hepatitis B and NASH. EYP001 and the Company's discovery programs are based on a proprietary technology platform that uses a virus bio-mimetism approach to enable the rapid discovery of first-in-class drug candidates with good safety profiles. ENYO's founders are a mix of virus-host protein interactions experts from the French Infectiology Research Center in Lyon and pharmaceutical industry executives with an impressive track record in drug development. For more information on ENYO and EYP001, please visit http://www.enyopharma.com/.

