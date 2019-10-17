As from October 18th 2019 unit rights (UR)) issued by Simris Alg AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until October 29th 2019. Instrument: Simris Alg UR B ----------------------------------------------- Short name: SIMRIS UR B ----------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013282738 ----------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 182951 ----------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table ----------------------------------------------- MIC Code: SSME ----------------------------------------------- As from October 18th 2019 Paid Subscription Units (BTU) issued by Simris Alg AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Simris Alg BTU B ----------------------------------------------- Short name: SIMRIS BTU B ----------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013282746 ----------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 182952 ----------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table ----------------------------------------------- MIC Code: SSME ----------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance. For further information, please call Contact person Christer Nilsson at Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance on +46 733 96 8