Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2019) - Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) (FSE: L0MA), an extraction technology company with a portfolio of patents pertaining to industrial-scale extraction, purification and formulation of cannabinoids, has added Dr. Sherry Boodram, former Senior Regulatory Compliance Officer with Health Canada, to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Nextleaf" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_25ufxf3m/Nextleaf-adds-Former-Health-Canada-Senior-Regulatory-Compliance-Officer-Dr-Sherry-Boodram-to-its-Board-of-Directors

Paul Pedersen, co-founder and CEO, stated: "The serious regulatory infractions by several large Canadian licensed cannabis producers, along with an expanded scope of cannabis products through legalization 2.0, reinforces the critical role that compliance oversight plays in building a cannabis company all stakeholders can be proud of. Sherry is amongst the most credible and qualified cannabis regulatory experts in Canada, and we believe her background, insights, and industry experience will add tremendous value to our Board."

Dr. Boodram holds a Ph.D. in Chemistry from York University, a B.Sc. (Hon) from the University of Toronto, and a Graduate Certificate with Honours in Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs and Quality Operations from Seneca College. Dr. Boodram is also a member of the Canadian Association of Professionals in Regulatory Affairs (CAPRA).

Currently, Dr. Boodram is the co-founder and CEO of CannDelta Inc., a regulatory and scientific cannabis consulting company based out of Toronto, Canada, where she provides regulatory expertise and develops strategies to ensure regulatory compliance within Canada's existing legal cannabis framework. Prior to founding CannDelta, Dr. Boodram spent several years in the Canadian federal government, most notably with Health Canada's Medical Cannabis Program as a Senior Regulatory Compliance and Enforcement Officer. She was responsible for licensing application reviews and on-site facility inspections under the legislative regimes of the Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (MMPR) and Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR). Dr. Boodram also provided field level input during the drafting of the current Cannabis Regulations.

Dr. Sherry Boodram added: "Being a company with values I can stand behind, I'm very excited to serve alongside Nextleaf's existing Board members and with their talented executive team. Moreover, I look forward to maximizing the unique knowledge and experience I gained while at Health Canada's Medical Cannabis Program, and in the cannabis industry as a whole, to provide expertise in support of Nextleaf's ongoing commitment to regulatory compliance, good governance, and long-term growth as a leader in cannabis extraction technology."

Nextleaf Solutions is developing disruptive intellectual property for industrial-scale extraction, purification and formulation of cannabinoids. The company owns a portfolio of 8 issued and 35 pending patents pertaining to the production of high-purity, cannabinoid rich distillate, the key ingredient used in the manufacturing of standardized THC and CBD infused products.

Once cannabis concentrates and edibles become legal across Canada on October 17, 2019, the company plans to commercialize its intellectual property portfolio through IP licensing, B2B processing services, and the supply of THC and CBD oils and concentrates to qualified Canadian and international partners. Nextleaf's built-out, 6,540 square foot dedicated extraction and processing facility is located in Greater Vancouver, British Columbia, where it offers toll processing and white label production services to licensed standard and micro cultivators, hemp farmers, and standard processors, as well as renting extraction equipment.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.NextleafSolutions.com, contact Adel Fares, Investor Relations, at 604-283-2301 (ext. 201) or email investors@NextleafSolutions.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48853