The market will accelerate at a CAGR of close to 6% between 2019-2023

The report global breast implants market has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on product, application, and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.

This report on the breast implants market includes:

Breast Implants Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2023: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation Product Application Geography

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing forecast

Breast Implants Market 2019-2023: Competitive Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification Allergan Plc Establishment Labs SA GC Aesthetics Plc Johnson Johnson Services Inc. POLYTECH Health Aesthetics GmbH Sientra Inc.



Breast Implants Market 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia Market size and forecast 2018-2023

ROW Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Breast Implants Market 2019-2023: Product Landscape

Silicone breast implants Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Saline breast implants Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Breast Implants Market 2019-2023: Application Landscape

Breast cosmetic surgery Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Breast reconstruction surgery Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Growing number of breast cosmetic surgeries will drive the breast implants market

The rise in disposable incomes across the world has increased the desire among women to enhance their physical appearance. This has increased the number of breast cosmetic procedures such as breast augmentation, breast reduction, and mastopexy among women to enhance breast aesthetic appearance, symmetry, and proportion. Moreover, these procedures include minimal or noninvasive techniques and have high success rates. These factors are driving the growth of the global breast implants market.

Growing popularity of gummy bear breast implants An emerging trend in the breast implants market

Gummy bear breast implants are naturally soft to touch, do not rupture, and retain the implant shape even when the shells get broken. Also, they are often textured to prevent from rotating and shifting of implants. Owing to such benefits, they are increasingly being used in breast augmentation surgeries in women with smaller breasts. The growing popularity of gummy bear breast implants is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2023

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

Organic and inorganic strategies opted by market players

Growing popularity of gummy bear breast implants

Advent of next-generation breast implants

Technavio also offers custom research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research.

