Mark Campbell, Vice President of Marketing at InventureX, is Featured in an Interview on TippingPointTavern.com

During the Interview, Campbell Discussed Trends in the Industry, the U.S. Equity Crowdfunding Market and Other Topics

Through his work with InventureX, Campbell has helped a wide variety of people to use crowdfunding to their advantage. He has witnessed both the highs and lows of this interesting industry, including how crowdfunding has helped open doors for countless entrepreneurs who have a great idea for a product or service and need financial help to bring it to fruition.

When asked what types of trends he is seeing in crowdfunding right now, Campbell said the food and beverage category, along with technology, continue to dominate the industry. Over time, he expects technology to continue to be an especially popular category on the crowdfunding sites.

"I expect technology to continue to rise, because there are so many innovative people from all walks of life. It takes a little bit of start-up money to really put everything together," he said.

As the interviewer noted, the United States has been a leader in equity crowdfunding over the years. As for whether or not it is becoming more globalized, Campbell agreed that this is definitely the case.

"It's easier than ever to invest in a crowdfunding opportunity halfway across the world, with just a few clicks online. It makes sense for both sides of the equation as well," Campbell said, adding that entrepreneurs certainly are not going to turn down foreign funds if there are people who believe in them.

Looking ahead a decade, Campbell said he predicts that crowdfunding will remain as strong as it is now. As he noted, while crowdfunding has actually been around for some time, the internet has helped the concept to really take off and make it as easy as possible for budding entrepreneurs to connect with people who can help support their ideas.

About Mark Campbell:

Mark Campbell has been helping entrepreneurs turn ideas into successful businesses through successful crowdfunding campaigns. Learn more about Mark Campbell and his team at InventureX by going to: https://inventurex.com/launch/.

