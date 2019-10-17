LOOP Insights Inc.: LOOP Insights Partners with the Alberta Liquor Store Association

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2019 / LOOP Insights Inc. (TSXV:MTRX) ("the Company" or "Loop"), provider of a unique automated AI marketing platform that gives brands and brick-and-mortar retailers the capability to inter-connect their physical and digital ecosystems, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Alberta Liquor Store Association ("ALSA") following a previously announced partnership agreement with Barnet POS Systems Corp., a provider of Point of Sale Terminals and ancillary services across Canada and the US with a focus on the Liquor and Food & Beverage sectors.

"We are excited to partner with ALSA to deliver an AI marketing platform that allows retailers to better analyze and understand how their customers think, buy and behave," said Peter Uppal, Loop's Director of Strategic Partnerships.

Loop previously announced a preferred partnership agreement with Barnet, which entailed a strong endorsement and commitment to collaborate on a roll-out strategy for the installation of the Loop platform at all of Barnet's current 500+ customer locations.

Rob Anson, Loop's Founder & CEO, commented: "With over 1,300 liquor stores, Alberta is a major market opportunity that we are expanding into. Loop's partnership with ALSA and Barnet enables the Company to scale faster by providing industry-recognized endorsement and direct access to their large networks of business owners and partners."

As a first step in cementing the agreement, Loop has recently attended the Alberta Liquor Industry Conference (ALIC), the largest independent liquor retail conference in Western Canada, where the Company unveiled its newest technology solutions.

About LOOP

LOOP Insights Inc. (TSX.V: MTRX) is a Vancouver-based technology company that has developed a unique automated AI marketing platform that intends to level the playing field for brick and mortar retailers in their battle with online digital competition. LOOP gives brands and retailers the capability to inter-connect their physical and digital ecosystems by using the device that can be plugged into any point of sale environment, independent of hardware or IT networks, thus enabling rapid deployment and global scale. Retailers and brands benefit from making real-time, data-driven decisions that help them curate unique personalized customer experiences in stores, a capability which previously did not exist.

For more information, please contact:

LOOP Insights Inc.

Soy Garipoglu, Manager, IR

T: 778-990-8985

E: ir@loopinsights.ca

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO

T: 416-868-1079 x 231

E: cathy@chfir.com

LOOP Website: www.loopinsights.ai

Facebook: @ LoopInsights

Twitter: @ LoopInsights

LinkedIn: @ LoopInsights

Forward-Looking Statements/Information:

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Loop's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Loop believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Loop does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of Loop should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that Loop will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: LOOP Insights Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/563317/LOOP-Insights-Partners-with-the-Alberta-Liquor-Store-Association