Massage in Dublin is Now Available from The Massage People

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2019 / The founders of The Massage People, a London-based company that offers mobile holistic massage at home as well as onsite seated chair massage in corporate offices, are pleased to announce that they have opened a branch in Dublin. For people who are looking for highly skilled and relaxing massage in Dublin, The Massage People is an ideal option.

To learn more about The Massage People and their mobile massage Dublin residents will be sure to enjoy, and/or to book an appointment, please visit https://massagepeopledublin.ie/book.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders understand that while many people can benefit from a therapeutic massage, they may not have the time to come to a traditional massage spa. This knowledge inspired the founders to launch The Massage People in London and bring their outstanding and expert massage services directly to peoples' homes and offices.

Now, thanks to the recent expansion into Dublin, more people than ever will be able to take advantage of the health benefits of massage.

"Our mobile massage therapists are highly skilled, not to mention qualified, insured, and above all passionate about what they do," the spokesperson noted, adding that The Massage People offers a wide range of luxurious massages in their clients' homes, from deep tissue to relaxing massage.

"Our smiling, friendly and talented massage therapists' amazing hands will make you feel both relaxed and rejuvenated in no time."

In addition to offering great prices, The Massage People prides themselves on their quick and easy booking process. People can book their massage online in a matter of minutes, and an experienced massage therapist can then be at their door in as little as one hour.

For customers who prefer a specific massage therapist, they can view their mobile masseuses and their availability online as well, in real time. They can then choose and book an appointment with their favourite mobile massage therapist.

"It's incredibly simple and straightforward, so no need to move a muscle, just sit back, relax and we will come to you," the spokesperson noted.

About The Massage People:

The Massage People are a mobile massage service based in London which has been operating for many years in the city providing mobile holistic massage at home as well as onsite seated chair massage in corporate offices. The company has over 60 therapists on its books and over five thousand customers signed up to its rewards program. For more information, please visit https://massagepeopledublin.ie.

Daniel

info@massagepeopledublin.ie

00353862244854

