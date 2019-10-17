Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has filled three key leadership positions in Madrid, naming Diego Espinosa as Head of Property, Juan Madrid as Head of Casualty, and Tomás Blas as Head of Technical Lines.

"We are pleased to build out our leadership team and capabilities in Spain with the addition of these highly experienced professionals to lead our entry into property, casualty and technical lines," said Ignacio Almazan, Country Manager, Spain, BHSI. "We look forward to continuing to expand our capabilities and to bring BHSI's underwriting acumen, service excellence and financial strength to this thriving market."

Diego comes to BHSI with more than a decade of industry experience at RSA Spain, where he was most recently Property Development Leader/Property Lead Underwriter. He began his career at the Global Graduate Programme at RSA in Mexico. He holds a master's in Business Administration from ESERP Business School and a degree in Chemical Engineering from the Instituto Technológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM).

Juan has more than 35 years of industry experience, most recently as Liabilities Manager at Chubb Iberia. Before that, he spent 14 years in casualty underwriting at AIG Europe Limited, most recently as Casualty, Healthcare and Motor Fleets Manager in Spain and Portugal. He began his carrier at Nacional Hispanica in 1984. Juan has a law degree from Universidad Autónoma de Madrid and a master's in Insurance Management from ICEA.

Tomás has nearly 15 years of industry experience, most recently as Regional Head of Engineering Lines, Mediterranean Region at Allianz Global Corporate Specialty (AGCS). Before that, he was Head of Engineering Lines for Spain Portugal and Global Practice Group Leader of Utilities, Services, IT Communications at AGCS. He received a degree in Industrial Engineering from the Universidad de Castilla-La Mancha and an executive master's degree in Business Administration from the European School of Management and Technology in Berlin.

In Spain, BHSI will serve corporate business property and casualty accounts across all industries. In technical lines, BHSI is targeting construction, power, energy and engineering risks of all sizes.

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI), an Irish domiciled Designated Activity Company, Registration Number 636883 and Registered Office at One Grant's Row, Mount Street Upper, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin D02 HX96. BHEI is an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, marine, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, surety, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss and homeowners insurance, and is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL), an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 8 Fenchurch Place, 4th Floor, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHSIC, BHIIL and BHEI are part of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard Poor's. Based in Boston, BHSI has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Macau, Madrid, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney and Toronto.

