CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands Services with the Opening of Two New Stores in Kentucky

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2019 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the largest and fastest growing retail mobile device repair franchise network in North America, is pleased to announce the opening of a new store in Richmond, KY, and Campbellsville, KY. The franchise congratulates owner Mike Ostrander and his team on the opening of these CPR stores.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Richmond, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/richmond-ky. To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Campbellsville, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/campbellsville-ky..

"On behalf of CPR Cell Phone Repair, I would like to congratulate Mike Ostrander and welcome him to the network. With years of experience in the mobile device repair industry, we are confident that Mike and his team will be a valuable asset to the residents of Richmond and Campbellsville, KY," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations.

Located in eastern Kentucky, Richmond is the third-largest city in the Bluegrass region. Residents and visitors enjoy numerous parks and reservations in the area. CPR Richmond is just off Eastern Kentucky University's campus, so they will be serving college students in the area. Found in the heart of Kentucky, Campbellsville is known for its historic downtown and the nearby Green River Lake State Park. Its top employers are Campbellsville University, Taylor Regional Hospital, and the Amazon fulfillment center. CPR Campbellsville is conveniently located along East Broadway.

"My team and I are excited to meet new people, provide professional services, and add to the growth of the Campbellsville and Richmond communities, added Mike Ostrander about his new ventures. "We look forward to offering the best experience when it comes to electronic device needs."

Growing up in a northern suburb of Chicago, Mike always dreamed of living in the south on a big piece of land with a beautiful wife. Now that Mike has lived in central Kentucky with his wife and three children for ten years, all his dreams have come true. Mike loves fishing, hiking, and being outdoors, especially when he can do those things with his family. Mike and his wife also enjoy coaching their children in various sports. To learn more about the services Mike and his CPR Campbellsville and CPR Richmond teams offer, visit the stores or contact them at the details provided below.

Cell Phone Repair Campbellsville is located at:

213 East Broadway

Campbellsville, KY 42718

Please contact the store at 270-283-4768 or via email: repairs@cpr-campbellsville.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/campbellsville-ky

The open house will be held on November 23, 2019, at 4 PM.

Cell Phone Repair Richmond is located at:

330 Eastern Bypass

Suite 2

Richmond, KY 40475

Please contact the store at 859-353-8485 or via email: repairs@cpr-richmond.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/richmond-ky

The Ribbon Cutting will be on November 16, 2019, at 3:30 PM.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 800 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech businesses franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Mark Sweeterman

msweeterman@merrymtg.com

216-674-0645 X617

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/563316/CPR-Cell-Phone-Repair-Expands-Services-with-the-Opening-of-Two-New-Stores-in-Kentucky