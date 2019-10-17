Secure Trust Bank's (STB's) trading update for Q319 had a reassuring tone. The business trends and 'overall results are in line with management expectations'. Management noted that demand slowed in September, but this is not a surprise given Brexit deadline concerns. STB has been in de-risking mode for several quarters and has been repositioning its loan book in anticipation of economic and political uncertainties. At the same time, the short duration of its loan book allows it to respond quickly as the lending environment changes. We are not making changes to forecasts or our fair value of 2,428p per share.

