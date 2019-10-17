Petro Matad has announced results from Gazelle-1, the final well in its three-well drilling campaign in Block XX, Eastern Mongolia. The well did not encounter hydrocarbons in the Lower Tsagaantsav objective and found a thin good quality pay zone in the Upper Tsagaantsav. We valued Gazelle at 1.4p/share (out of our total 20.1p RENAV for Petro Matad). The company's operational focus will now switch to testing the successful Heron-1 well, which established a 77m gross oil-bearing interval in a structure that has proven productive in the adjacent Block XIX.

