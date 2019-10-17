Lenovo Visuals Business Unit Cements Status as Industry Leader

HONG KONG, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenovo's (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) exceptional monitors and messaging campaigns have cemented its status as a leader in the electronics industry. Lenovo Visuals Business Unit, a team dedicated to delivering industry-leading display solutions, recently unveiled five new halo monitors at IFA 2019. This launch exemplifies Lenovo's dedication to becoming a customer-centric brand in every sense. The ThinkVision sub-brand and Lenovo monitors product-line under the Lenovo Visuals Business Unit consistently meets the demands of businesses and home-users by providing diverse smart solutions, achieving a high degree of industry recognition for the brand.

The Lenovo Visuals Business Unit unveiled 5 new monitors at IFA 2019: Lenovo Q27q, Q24i, L28u, G34w and ThinkVision S28u. Notably, the Q27q monitor won three media awards - BGR 2019 Best of IFA, Tweak Town 2019 IFA Top Pick and Best Reviews Best Computer Monitor. As IFA is the main meeting place for retailers, buyers and the media, achieving these wins certifies Lenovo's status as an industry-leader in front of a global audience.

As Lenovo's standalone monitor business continues to achieve industry-wide recognition, the Lenovo Visuals Business Unit also works towards providing endless possibilities for each customer, in sectors including home office, home entertainment, gaming and business. Aside from the Q-series monitors, the L28u monitor incorporates features to minimize eye fatigue, whilst the G34w monitor has an ultra-wide display which facilitates the smoothness of game-play. The ThinkVision S28u, on the other hand, sports sleek modern designs, targeting business users who demand the latest display technology. These devices, which prioritise the customer's experience, epitomize Lenovo's commitment to embodying customer-centric brand values.

Not only has Lenovo cultivated an impressive brand portfolio, it also generates high quality thought-leadership content, as exemplified by Lenovo ThinkVision's award-winning social media campaign: "Design, Humanity, Innovation, Bring betterment to life". The campaign won six marketing and business awards, including Innovation in the Use of Video, Silver Award and Premium Business Award in APAC Region, APAC Stevie Award, enabling Lenovo to establish strong ties with key influential figures and organizations, including renowned architect Shuhei Aoyama, NGO Orbis and co-working space WeWork. The campaign generated immense social buzz and gained extensive industry attention.

Lenovo Visuals Business Unit, including Lenovo monitors, ThinkVision monitors and a range of other product lines, has won numerous awards, including Best Monitor of CES, iF Product Design, Red Dot Design Award and Best Offbeat Product/Best of CES Asia 2018 and etc. Full of innovative spirit, the Business Unit has also achieved a significant growth in market share in key markets* including Europe, America and Asia. These numerous accolades are a testimony to Lenovo as a market leader in creating and delivering value to its customers. Lenovo enables customers to experience the world in a more connected and seamless way, creating an inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society for all.

*PRC bundled excluded

About Lenovo Visuals Business Unit

Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, Lenovo ThinkVision is the primary example of Lenovo's world-changing technology, carrying the legacy of the distinguished design and legendary durability of Lenovo's Think brand. ThinkVision monitors combine Lenovo's esteemed 'Think' quality and precise engineering to ensure high performance and reliability. Complementing the modern aesthetic and consistent design language, Lenovo monitors are not merely display screens for the home environment but are equipped with cutting-edge technologies and elevate ease of use to the next level with outstanding connectivity and visual technology, achieving industrial recognition.

