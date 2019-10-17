Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 17.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 4053 ISIN: GB0007816068 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
17.10.2019 | 16:46
(42 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 September 2019

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 September 2019

PR Newswire

London, October 17

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40

17 October 2019

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 September 2019

The Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 30 September 2019 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and on the Company's website, https://www.finsburygt.com/.

ENDS

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3709 8732


© 2019 PR Newswire