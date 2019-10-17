Speed Queen Launches a New Generation of Connected Washers and Dryers for Laundromats

Quantum Touch range includes best-in-class touchscreen controls and is factory equipped with Speed Queen Insights, a powerful laundry management system and a customer app

RIPON, Wisconsin, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Speed Queen, the global leader in vended laundry, has launched the Quantum Touch Range at Clean Show, New Orleans. The product range is now available for the rest of the world, meeting the high expectations of European and APAC markets for cutting-edge technology.

These connected washers and dryers are equipped with a next-generation touchscreen control platform that will raise the customer experience to new levels. The new control, offered on vended washer-extractors and tumble dryers, also brings a variety of advanced functionalities to increase profitability and return on investment.

"It is clear that today's laundry customer is more sophisticated and expects an elevated laundry experience. The integration of technology solutions provides the ability to simplify and enhance the laundry experience," said Rocco di Bari, vice president of Alliance Laundry. "With the introduction of Quantum Touch, Speed Queen remains at the forefront of technology, providing fully integrated solutions that lead the industry."

Quantum Touch washer-extractors and tumble dryers feature upgraded aesthetics that give owners a premium look to differentiate their store. Best of all, with Quantum Touch, owners also offer customers one of the most intuitive controls in the industry, one that includes a variety of functions users value, such as:

A number of cycle options with descriptions, so users can tailor cycles

Cycle modifier prompts with descriptions, to make it simple to get the desired wash cycle

30 language options, so users are always clear on how to operate units (no more in-store signage to clutter walls)

7-inch and 5-inch full color touchscreens, present a cutting edge image

Clean step-by-step instructions to simplify operation

Owners benefit through increased profit opportunities from the clearly defined cycle modifier prompts and by becoming the laundry destination of choice with the most modern, most user-friendly machines. They'll also value having greater ability to customize machine cycles to meet the needs of their market. Quantum Touch equipment is designed with tomorrow in mind, as the control platform is updated automatically; no more software upgrade tasks.

Additionally, Speed Queen is also deploying Speed Queen Insights, the best-in-class laundry management system and customer app that is now becoming available for International, after the high adoption rate observed in Speed Queen Stores in North America.

When owners expand that technology commitment with a Speed Queen Insights subscription, featuring the Speed Queen app and Speed Queen Rewards, they have all the elements of the industry's most complete, cutting edge laundry system.

A Speed Queen Insights subscription gives them access to all the data they need to make decisions that will increase profitability. The system comes standard with Speed Queen Care, meaning it is factory supported by the global leader in commercial laundry for additional peace of mind.

For more information on Quantum Touch or Speed Queen Insights, visit quantumtouchseries.com.

About Speed Queen - Speed Queen provides coin laundry owners with a variety of innovative and reliable commercial washers, dryers and laundromat equipment. As an industry leader, Speed Queen is dedicated to providing its market expertise to help grow the self-serve laundry industry. To accomplish this, the company offers Speed Queen Financial Services, which provides a continuum of stable, long-term capital solutions specifically for the laundry industry. The brand is an entity of Ripon, Wis.-based Alliance Laundry Systems LLC, a leading global manufacturer of commercial laundry products and provider of services for laundromats, multi-housing laundries and on-premises laundries. To learn more, visit www.SpeedQueenCommercial.com.

