The market will accelerate at a CAGR of nearly 10% between 2019-2023

The report, global point of care diagnostics market has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on product, end-users, and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005478/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global point of care diagnostics market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research: Download Free Sample Report

This report on the point of care diagnosis market includes:

Point of Care Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2023: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation Product End-Users Geography

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing forecast

Point of Care Diagnostics Market 2019-2023: Competitive Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification Abbott Danaher F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Siemens Healthineers AG Sinocare Inc.



Point of Care Diagnostics Market 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia Market size and forecast 2018-2023

ROW Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Point of Care Diagnostics Market 2019-2023: Product Landscape

Hematology diagnostics Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Infectious disease diagnostics Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Rapid cardiovascular diagnostics Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Rapid coagulation diagnostics Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Point of Care Diagnostics Market 2019-2023: End-Users Landscape

Hospitals and clinics Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Homecare settings Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Clinical diagnostic laboratories Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Growing adoption of automated diagnostic devices in the healthcare industry will drive the point of care diagnostics market

Automated solutions allow researchers to invest more time in their core areas as it eliminates several manually intensive tasks. This improves productivity and reduces human errors. Automated solutions collect and analyze various process data to improve efficiency, accuracy, and workload handling capacity of automation diagnostic devices. These devices also offer a range of approaches such as dynamic selection of various tests to ease the workflow process. The efficiency and effectiveness offered by these devices are driving their adoption among end-users. As a result of these factors, the growth of the global point of care diagnostics market will accelerate during the forecast period.

Shift from conventional testing methods to rapid diagnostics An emerging trend in the point of care diagnostics market

Rapid diagnostic tests (RTDs) are gaining popularity across the world as they can be carried out in medical facilities with limited sources. Moreover, the growing prevalence of malaria has created a strong demand for tests that can detect the condition in the asymptomatic population with low levels of infection. The advent of RTDs is creating new pathways for laboratories and physicians that provide treatment for malaria. Many countries are adopting this strategy to eliminate the prevalence of malaria. This trend is expected to positively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2023

Get Full Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/global-point-of-care-poc-diagnostics-market-industry-analysis

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

Technological advances in diagnosis

Shift from conventional testing methods to rapid diagnostics

Rising government initiatives

Technavio also offers custom research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research.

For More Information Click Here

Browse Related Healthcare Reports:

Global Cardiac POC Testing Devices MarketThe cardiac POC testing devices market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019-2023. The cardiac POC testing devices market size will increase by USD 379.26 million during the forecast period of 2019-2023.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005478/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:media@technavio.com