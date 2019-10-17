The market will accelerate at a CAGR of nearly 10% between 2019-2023
The report, global point of care diagnostics market has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on product, end-users, and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global point of care diagnostics market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
This report on the point of care diagnosis market includes:
Point of Care Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2023: Features
Point of Care Diagnostics Market 2019-2023: Competitive Landscape
- Abbott
- Danaher
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Sinocare Inc.
Point of Care Diagnostics Market 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape
- North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- ROW Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
Point of Care Diagnostics Market 2019-2023: Product Landscape
- Hematology diagnostics Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Infectious disease diagnostics Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Rapid cardiovascular diagnostics Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Rapid coagulation diagnostics Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Point of Care Diagnostics Market 2019-2023: End-Users Landscape
- Hospitals and clinics Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Homecare settings Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Clinical diagnostic laboratories Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Growing adoption of automated diagnostic devices in the healthcare industry will drive the point of care diagnostics market
Automated solutions allow researchers to invest more time in their core areas as it eliminates several manually intensive tasks. This improves productivity and reduces human errors. Automated solutions collect and analyze various process data to improve efficiency, accuracy, and workload handling capacity of automation diagnostic devices. These devices also offer a range of approaches such as dynamic selection of various tests to ease the workflow process. The efficiency and effectiveness offered by these devices are driving their adoption among end-users. As a result of these factors, the growth of the global point of care diagnostics market will accelerate during the forecast period.
Shift from conventional testing methods to rapid diagnostics An emerging trend in the point of care diagnostics market
Rapid diagnostic tests (RTDs) are gaining popularity across the world as they can be carried out in medical facilities with limited sources. Moreover, the growing prevalence of malaria has created a strong demand for tests that can detect the condition in the asymptomatic population with low levels of infection. The advent of RTDs is creating new pathways for laboratories and physicians that provide treatment for malaria. Many countries are adopting this strategy to eliminate the prevalence of malaria. This trend is expected to positively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
