FINEOS Corporation Holdings plc (ASX:FCL), the leading core platform vendor for life, accident and health, is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. David Hollander as an Independent Non-Executive Director, to the Board of FINEOS effective on and from 14 October 2019.

David is a global leader and experienced board member with over 35 years of experience in the insurance, technology and professional services industries. David, who is based in the U.S., most recently served as Global Insurance Leader for Ernst Young LLP (EY), a professional services operation across 150 countries with US$31bn+ in revenues.

As EY Global Insurance Leader, David was responsible for leading a high performing team of 12,000 professionals and worked closely with the C-suite, senior management teams and board of directors of clients ranging from Fortune 100 insurance companies to early stage Insurtechs.

Prior to his role as Global Insurance Leader, David served as Advisory Leader for the EY Global Insurance practice, where he led the push into digital and technology transformation, including significant human capital investment and off-shore capability building, that drove headcount from approximately 2,500 professionals in 2011 to over 8,000 by 2018.

Prior to EY, David served as a member of the Board of Directors of Westfield Insurance, a top 40 U.S. insurance carrier, where he was a member of the Audit Committee and CEO Succession Committee. He also previously served as Chief Executive Officer of UNIRISX, a SaaS-based policy administration Insurtech solution based in the UK, where he established a track record of innovation and set up initial U.S. and global operations spanning 20+ countries.

David began his career with Accenture (NYSE: ACN), where he served in a variety of leadership and client service roles. During his seven-year tenure as Chief Executive Officer of Accenture's Financial Services Solutions Group, David led the formation and build out of a 200-person global Insurance software company within Accenture, driving more than US$1bn in consulting and outsourcing pull through revenues, in addition to leading the acquisition and integration of a major life and annuity software provider. Other leadership roles included serving as Accenture's Philadelphia Office Managing Partner, the Global Property Casualty Insurance Leader and U.S. Life and Annuity Leader.

Commenting on David's appointment, FINEOS Chairman, Ms. Anne O' Driscoll said: "We are delighted to welcome David onto the FINEOS Board. He is a highly respected insurance industry leader with deep insights and expertise, particularly in the U.S. market. His experience strengthens the existing skillset of our Board and we look forward to working with him on our global growth plans. In addition to undertaking his normal Board duties, David will undertake additional strategic consultancy for the Board to help accelerate company growth, with particular focus on attracting key talent to join the FINEOS team."

FINEOS is a leading provider of core systems for life, accident and health insurance carriers globally with 6 of the 10 largest group life and health carriers in the US as well as 6 of the 10 largest life and health carriers in Australia. With employees and offices throughout the world, FINEOS continues to scale rapidly, working with innovative progressive carriers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

The FINEOS Platform provides customers full end to end core administration for group, voluntary and individual across life, accident and health. The FINEOS Platform includes the FINEOS AdminSuite core product suite as well as add-on products, FINEOS Engage to support digital engagement and FINEOS Insight for analytics and reporting.

