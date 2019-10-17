Trinity Bank N.A.: Trinity Bank Reports 2019 3rd Quarter Net Income of $1,246,000

3rd Quarter Return on Assets 1.83%

3rd Quarter Return on Equity 14.21%

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2019 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) today announced operating results for the third quarter and the nine months ending September 30, 2019.

Results of Operation

For the third quarter 2019, Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $1,246,000, an increase of 4.7% over third quarter 2018 earnings of $1,190,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the third quarter 2019 amounted to $1.12, an increase of 4.7% over third quarter 2018 results of $1.07 per diluted common share.

For the first nine months of 2019, Net Income after Taxes was $2,823,000, a decrease of (18.8%) over the first nine months of 2018 results of $3,477,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the first nine months of 2019 were $2.53, a decrease of (18.7%) over the first nine months of 2018 results of $3.11 per diluted common share.

President Jeff Harp stated, "Third Quarter results were back in line with our historical levels of Return on Assets and Return on Equity - both well above Peer Group performance. We are on pace to have the second best year in our 16 year history. In addition, Trinity Bank will distribute its 16th semi-annual dividend of $.62 per share on October 31, 2019. Total dividend for 2019 will be $1.22, a 10% increase over 2018 dividends."

Executive Vice President Barney C. Wiley reported, "The economic activity in our market remains strong. Competition for quality relationships remains very high. We are pleased to report growth in loan volume, deposits, and liquidity (funds we invest overnight at the Federal Reserve)."

In 000's

Month end

9-30-18 Month end

9-30-19 % Loans $ 143,846 $ 157,475 9.5 % Deposits $ 219,782 $ 257,231 17.0 % Liquid Assets $ 23,080 $ 56,328 144.0 %



"We are in the longest economic expansion in recent history. In baseball vernacular, we don't know what inning we're in. We are doing our best to be prepared for whatever scenario unfolds in the coming months and years."

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.

For information contact:

Richard Burt

Executive Vice President

Trinity Bank

817-763-9966

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB-1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ending September 30 % September 30 % EARNINGS SUMMARY 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Interest income $ 3,025 $ 2,658 13.8% $ 8,816 $ 7,735 14.0% Interest expense 493 309 59.5% 1,361 759 79.3% Net Interest Income 2,532 2,349 7.8% 7,455 6,976 6.9% Service charges on deposits 36 38 -5.3% 128 111 15.3% Other income 104 111 -6.3% 257 304 -15.5% Total Non Interest Income 140 149 -6.0% 385 415 -7.2% Salaries and benefits expense 813 707 15.0% 2,364 2,067 14.4% Occupancy and equipment expense 120 119 0.8% 343 346 -0.9% Other expense 299 272 9.9% 931 956 -2.6% Total Non Interest Expense 1,232 1,098 12.2% 3,638 3,369 8.0% Pretax pre-provision income 1,440 1,400 2.9% 4,202 4,022 4.5% Gain on sale of securities 12 4 N/M 10 11 N/M Provision for Loan Losses 0 30 N/M 1,030 60 N/M Earnings before income taxes 1,452 1,374 5.7% 3,182 3,973 -19.9% Provision for income taxes 206 184 12.0% 359 496 -27.6% Net Earnings $ 1,246 $ 1,190 4.7% $ 2,823 $ 3,477 -18.8% Basic earnings per share 1.14 1.08 5.2% 2.57 3.15 -18.4% Basic weighted average shares 1,095 1,100 1,098 1,103 outstanding Diluted earnings per share - estimate 1.12 1.07 4.7% 2.53 3.11 -18.7% Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,114 1,115 1,117 1,118

Average for Quarter Average for Nine Months September 30 % September 30 % BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Total loans $ 156,304 $ 145,280 7.6% $ 154,962 $ 143,555 7.9% Total short term investments 35,991 18,368 95.9% 24,623 17,398 41.5% Total investment securities 72,212 80,509 -10.3% 75,346 86,020 -12.4% Earning assets 264,507 244,157 8.3% 254,931 246,973 3.2% Total assets 272,245 251,839 8.1% 262,968 254,084 3.5% Noninterest bearing deposits 82,822 83,151 -0.4% 76,821 82,008 -6.3% Interest bearing deposits 152,296 135,815 12.1% 149,889 139,353 7.6% Total deposits 235,118 218,966 7.4% 226,710 221,361 2.4% Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 N/M 391 522 N/M Shareholders' equity $ 36,081 $ 32,151 12.2% $ 35,115 $ 31,568 11.2%

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Average for Quarter Ending Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Total loans $ 156,304 $ 156,571 $ 152,227 $ 144,801 $ 145,280 Total short term investments 35,991 26,034 12,728 23,175 18,368 Total investment securities 72,212 74,627 79,278 79,700 80,509 Earning assets 264,507 257,232 244,233 247,676 244,157 Total assets 272,245 264,826 251,901 255,113 251,839 Noninterest bearing deposits 82,822 73,665 73,881 81,187 83,151 Interest bearing deposits 152,296 154,918 142,339 141,081 135,815 Total deposits 235,118 228,583 216,220 222,268 218,966 Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 1,187 0 0 Shareholders' equity $ 36,081 $ 35,301 $ 33,940 $ 31,948 $ 32,151

Quarter Ended Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Interest income $ 3,025 $ 2,977 $ 2,814 $ 2,785 $ 2,658 Interest expense 493 475 394 358 309 Net Interest Income 2,532 2,502 2,420 2,427 2,349 Service charges on deposits 36 42 40 31 38 Other income 104 80 83 101 111 Total Non Interest Income 140 122 123 132 149 Salaries and benefits expense 813 788 763 757 707 Occupancy and equipment expense 120 116 107 120 119 Other expense 299 375 259 289 272 Total Non Interest Expense 1,232 1,279 1,129 1,166 1,098 Pretax pre-provision income 1,440 1,345 1,414 1,393 1,400 Gain on sale of securities 12 1 (2 ) 3 4 Gain on sale of foreclosed assets 0 0 0 0 0 Gain on sale of other assets 0 0 0 0 0 Provision for Loan Losses 0 1,000 30 30 30 Earnings before income taxes 1,452 346 1,382 1,366 1,374 Provision for income taxes 206 (28 ) 180 166 184 Net Earnings $ 1,246 $ 374 $ 1,202 $ 1,200 $ 1,190 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.12 $ 0.33 $ 1.08 $ 1.08 $ 1.07

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Ending Balance Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Total loans $ 157,475 $ 156,014 $ 160,028 $ 154,184 $ 143,846 Total short term investments 56,328 19,321 14,160 13,127 23,080 Total investment securities 71,394 72,014 75,906 81,896 79,234 Total earning assets 285,197 247,349 250,094 249,207 246,160 Allowance for loan losses (2,259 ) (2,224 ) (1,703 ) (1,671 ) (1,664 ) Premises and equipment 2,544 2,580 2,613 2,627 2,652 Other Assets 9,513 8,040 5,506 7,018 5,892 Total assets 294,995 255,745 256,510 257,181 253,040 Noninterest bearing deposits 97,519 76,168 69,934 85,668 81,856 Interest bearing deposits 159,712 143,710 150,895 137,979 137,926 Total deposits 257,231 219,878 220,829 223,647 219,782 Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 0 0 0 Other Liabilities 1,830 614 1,158 701 1,311 Total liabilities 259,061 220,492 221,987 224,348 221,093 Shareholders' Equity Actual 34,920 34,572 34,522 34,051 32,772 Unrealized Gain - AFS 1,014 681 1 (1,218) (825) Total Equity $ 35,934 $ 35,253 $ 34,523 $ 32,833 $ 31,947

Quarter Ending Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, NONPERFORMING ASSETS 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Nonaccrual loans $ 432 $ 446 $ 952 $ 60 $ 137 Restructured loans $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Other real estate & foreclosed assets $ 320 $ 320 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Total nonperforming assets $ 752 $ 766 $ 952 $ 60 $ 137 Accruing loans past due 30-89 days $ 0 $ 0 $ 477 $ 0 $ 456 Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets 0.48 % 0.49 % 0.59 % 0.04 % 0.10 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ending ALLOWANCE FOR Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, LOAN LOSSES 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Balance at beginning of period $ 2,224 $ 1,703 $ 1,671 $ 1,664 $ 1,634 Loans charged off 0 498 0 23 0 Loan recoveries 35 19 2 0 0 Net (charge-offs) recoveries 35 (479 ) 2 (23 ) 0 Provision for loan losses 0 1,000 30 30 30 Balance at end of period $ 2,259 $ 2,224 $ 1,703 $ 1,671 $ 1,664 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.43 % 1.43 % 1.06 % 1.08 % 1.10 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming assets 300 % 290 % 179 % 2785 % 930 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans -0.02 % 0.31 % -0.01 % 0.02 % 0.00 % Provision for loan losses as a percentage of average loans 0.00 % 0.64 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.02 %

Quarter Ending Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, SELECTED RATIOS 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.83 % 0.56 % 1.91 % 1.88 % 1.89 % Return on average equity (annualized) 13.81 % 4.24 % 14.17 % 15.02 % 14.81 % Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments) 14.21 % 4.27 % 13.90 % 14.39 % 14.53 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 13.25 % 13.33 % 13.47 % 12.52 % 12.77 % Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent) 4.79 % 4.85 % 4.86 % 4.75 % 4.59 % Effective Cost of Funds 0.75 % 0.74 % 0.64 % 0.58 % 0.51 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 4.04 % 4.11 % 4.22 % 4.17 % 4.08 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 43.8 % 46.2 % 41.9 % 37.9 % 41.5 % End of period book value per common share $ 32.85 $ 32.14 $ 31.44 $ 29.85 $ 29.07 End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain on investments) $ 31.92 $ 31.52 $ 31.44 $ 30.96 $ 29.82 End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's) 1,094 1,097 1,098 1,100 1,099

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ending September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Tax Tax Average Equivalent Average Equivalent YIELD ANALYSIS Balance Interest Yield Yield Balance Interest Yield Yield Interest Earning Assets: Short term investment $ 35,610 190 2.13% 2.13% $ 17,991 93 2.07% 2.07% FRB Stock 381 6 6.00% 6.00% 377 6 6.00% 6.00% Taxable securities 0 0 0.00% 0.00% 1,217 6 1.97% 1.97% Tax Free securities 72,212 529 2.93% 3.71% 80,065 563 2.81% 3.56% Loans 156,304 2,300 5.89% 5.89% 145,280 1,990 5.48% 5.48% Total Interest Earning Assets 264,507 3,025 4.57% 4.79% 244,930 2,658 4.34% 4.59% Noninterest Earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 5,202 4,308 Other assets 4,782 4,265 Allowance for loan losses (2,246 ) (1,664 ) Total Noninterest Earning Assets 7,738 6,909 Total Assets $ 272,245 $ 251,839 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Transaction and Money Market accounts 116,188 290 1.00% 1.00% 111,298 226 0.81% 0.81% Certificates and other time deposits 36,108 203 2.25% 2.25% 24,517 83 1.35% 1.35% Other borrowings 0 0 0.00% 0.00% 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 152,296 493 1.29% 1.29% 135,815 309 0.91% 0.91% Noninterest Bearing Liabilities: Demand deposits 82,822 83,151 Other liabilities 1,046 722 Shareholders' Equity 36,081 32,151 Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity $ 272,245 $ 251,839 Net Interest Income and Spread 2,532 3.28% 3.50% 2,349 3.43% 3.68% Net Interest Margin 3.83% 4.04% 3.84% 4.08%

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

September 30 September 30 2019 % 2018 % LOAN PORTFOLIO Commercial and industrial $ 86,613 55.00% $ 85,673 59.56% Real estate: Commercial 22,932 14.56% 20,977 14.58% Residential 26,028 16.53% 19,407 13.49% Construction and development 21,383 13.58% 16,706 11.61% Consumer 519 0.33% 1,083 0.75% Total loans (gross) 157,475 100.00% 143,846 100.00% Unearned discounts 0 0.00% 0 0.00% Total loans (net) $ 157,475 100.00% $ 143,846 100.00%

September 30 September 30 2019 2018 REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA Tier 1 Capital $ 34,920 $ 32,773 Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2) $ 37,050 $ 34,437 Total Risk-Adjusted Assets $ 170,236 $ 160,141 Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 20.51 % 20.47 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 21.76 % 21.50 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 12.83 % 13.01 % OTHER DATA Full Time Equivalent Employees (FTE's) 23 20 Stock Price Range (For the Three Months Ended): High $ 65.50 $ 67.00 Low $ 62.00 $ 60.00 Close $ 65.00 $ 65.00

