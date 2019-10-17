Trinity Bank N.A.: Trinity Bank Reports 2019 3rd Quarter Net Income of $1,246,000

3rd Quarter Return on Assets 1.83%
3rd Quarter Return on Equity 14.21%
FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2019 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) today announced operating results for the third quarter and the nine months ending September 30, 2019.
Results of Operation
For the third quarter 2019, Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $1,246,000, an increase of 4.7% over third quarter 2018 earnings of $1,190,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the third quarter 2019 amounted to $1.12, an increase of 4.7% over third quarter 2018 results of $1.07 per diluted common share.
For the first nine months of 2019, Net Income after Taxes was $2,823,000, a decrease of (18.8%) over the first nine months of 2018 results of $3,477,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the first nine months of 2019 were $2.53, a decrease of (18.7%) over the first nine months of 2018 results of $3.11 per diluted common share.
President Jeff Harp stated, "Third Quarter results were back in line with our historical levels of Return on Assets and Return on Equity - both well above Peer Group performance. We are on pace to have the second best year in our 16 year history. In addition, Trinity Bank will distribute its 16th semi-annual dividend of $.62 per share on October 31, 2019. Total dividend for 2019 will be $1.22, a 10% increase over 2018 dividends."
Executive Vice President Barney C. Wiley reported, "The economic activity in our market remains strong. Competition for quality relationships remains very high. We are pleased to report growth in loan volume, deposits, and liquidity (funds we invest overnight at the Federal Reserve)."
In 000's
|Month end
9-30-18
|Month end
9-30-19
|%
Loans
|$
|143,846
|$
|157,475
|9.5
|%
Deposits
|$
|219,782
|$
|257,231
|17.0
|%
Liquid Assets
|$
|23,080
|$
|56,328
|144.0
|%
"We are in the longest economic expansion in recent history. In baseball vernacular, we don't know what inning we're in. We are doing our best to be prepared for whatever scenario unfolds in the coming months and years."
Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.
For information contact:
Richard Burt
Executive Vice President
Trinity Bank
817-763-9966
This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB-1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Quarter Ended
|Nine Months Ending
|September 30
|%
|September 30
|%
EARNINGS SUMMARY
|2019
|2018
|Change
|2019
|2018
|Change
Interest income
|$
|3,025
|$
|2,658
|13.8%
|$
|8,816
|$
|7,735
|14.0%
Interest expense
|493
|309
|59.5%
|1,361
|759
|79.3%
Net Interest Income
|2,532
|2,349
|7.8%
|7,455
|6,976
|6.9%
Service charges on deposits
|36
|38
|-5.3%
|128
|111
|15.3%
Other income
|104
|111
|-6.3%
|257
|304
|-15.5%
Total Non Interest Income
|140
|149
|-6.0%
|385
|415
|-7.2%
Salaries and benefits expense
|813
|707
|15.0%
|2,364
|2,067
|14.4%
Occupancy and equipment expense
|120
|119
|0.8%
|343
|346
|-0.9%
Other expense
|299
|272
|9.9%
|931
|956
|-2.6%
Total Non Interest Expense
|1,232
|1,098
|12.2%
|3,638
|3,369
|8.0%
Pretax pre-provision income
|1,440
|1,400
|2.9%
|4,202
|4,022
|4.5%
Gain on sale of securities
|12
|4
|N/M
|10
|11
|N/M
Provision for Loan Losses
|0
|30
|N/M
|1,030
|60
|N/M
Earnings before income taxes
|1,452
|1,374
|5.7%
|3,182
|3,973
|-19.9%
Provision for income taxes
|206
|184
|12.0%
|359
|496
|-27.6%
Net Earnings
|$
|1,246
|$
|1,190
|4.7%
|$
|2,823
|$
|3,477
|-18.8%
Basic earnings per share
|1.14
|1.08
|5.2%
|2.57
|3.15
|-18.4%
Basic weighted average shares
|1,095
|1,100
|1,098
|1,103
outstanding
Diluted earnings per share - estimate
|1.12
|1.07
|4.7%
|2.53
|3.11
|-18.7%
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|1,114
|1,115
|1,117
|1,118
|Average for Quarter
|Average for Nine Months
|September 30
|%
|September 30
|%
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
|2019
|2018
|Change
|2019
|2018
|Change
Total loans
|$
|156,304
|$
|145,280
|7.6%
|$
|154,962
|$
|143,555
|7.9%
Total short term investments
|35,991
|18,368
|95.9%
|24,623
|17,398
|41.5%
Total investment securities
|72,212
|80,509
|-10.3%
|75,346
|86,020
|-12.4%
Earning assets
|264,507
|244,157
|8.3%
|254,931
|246,973
|3.2%
Total assets
|272,245
|251,839
|8.1%
|262,968
|254,084
|3.5%
Noninterest bearing deposits
|82,822
|83,151
|-0.4%
|76,821
|82,008
|-6.3%
Interest bearing deposits
|152,296
|135,815
|12.1%
|149,889
|139,353
|7.6%
Total deposits
|235,118
|218,966
|7.4%
|226,710
|221,361
|2.4%
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|0
|0
|N/M
|391
|522
|N/M
Shareholders' equity
|$
|36,081
|$
|32,151
|12.2%
|$
|35,115
|$
|31,568
|11.2%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Average for Quarter Ending
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
Total loans
|$
|156,304
|$
|156,571
|$
|152,227
|$
|144,801
|$
|145,280
Total short term investments
|35,991
|26,034
|12,728
|23,175
|18,368
Total investment securities
|72,212
|74,627
|79,278
|79,700
|80,509
Earning assets
|264,507
|257,232
|244,233
|247,676
|244,157
Total assets
|272,245
|264,826
|251,901
|255,113
|251,839
Noninterest bearing deposits
|82,822
|73,665
|73,881
|81,187
|83,151
Interest bearing deposits
|152,296
|154,918
|142,339
|141,081
|135,815
Total deposits
|235,118
|228,583
|216,220
|222,268
|218,966
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|0
|0
|1,187
|0
|0
Shareholders' equity
|$
|36,081
|$
|35,301
|$
|33,940
|$
|31,948
|$
|32,151
|Quarter Ended
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
Interest income
|$
|3,025
|$
|2,977
|$
|2,814
|$
|2,785
|$
|2,658
Interest expense
|493
|475
|394
|358
|309
Net Interest Income
|2,532
|2,502
|2,420
|2,427
|2,349
Service charges on deposits
|36
|42
|40
|31
|38
Other income
|104
|80
|83
|101
|111
Total Non Interest Income
|140
|122
|123
|132
|149
Salaries and benefits expense
|813
|788
|763
|757
|707
Occupancy and equipment expense
|120
|116
|107
|120
|119
Other expense
|299
|375
|259
|289
|272
Total Non Interest Expense
|1,232
|1,279
|1,129
|1,166
|1,098
Pretax pre-provision income
|1,440
|1,345
|1,414
|1,393
|1,400
Gain on sale of securities
|12
|1
|(2
|)
|3
|4
Gain on sale of foreclosed assets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Gain on sale of other assets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Provision for Loan Losses
|0
|1,000
|30
|30
|30
Earnings before income taxes
|1,452
|346
|1,382
|1,366
|1,374
Provision for income taxes
|206
|(28
|)
|180
|166
|184
Net Earnings
|$
|1,246
|$
|374
|$
|1,202
|$
|1,200
|$
|1,190
Diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.12
|$
|0.33
|$
|1.08
|$
|1.08
|$
|1.07
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Ending Balance
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
Total loans
|$
|157,475
|$
|156,014
|$
|160,028
|$
|154,184
|$
|143,846
Total short term investments
|56,328
|19,321
|14,160
|13,127
|23,080
Total investment securities
|71,394
|72,014
|75,906
|81,896
|79,234
Total earning assets
|285,197
|247,349
|250,094
|249,207
|246,160
Allowance for loan losses
|(2,259
|)
|(2,224
|)
|(1,703
|)
|(1,671
|)
|(1,664
|)
Premises and equipment
|2,544
|2,580
|2,613
|2,627
|2,652
Other Assets
|9,513
|8,040
|5,506
|7,018
|5,892
Total assets
|294,995
|255,745
|256,510
|257,181
|253,040
Noninterest bearing deposits
|97,519
|76,168
|69,934
|85,668
|81,856
Interest bearing deposits
|159,712
|143,710
|150,895
|137,979
|137,926
Total deposits
|257,231
|219,878
|220,829
|223,647
|219,782
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Other Liabilities
|1,830
|614
|1,158
|701
|1,311
Total liabilities
|259,061
|220,492
|221,987
|224,348
|221,093
Shareholders' Equity Actual
|34,920
|34,572
|34,522
|34,051
|32,772
Unrealized Gain - AFS
|1,014
|681
|1
|(1,218)
|(825)
Total Equity
|$
|35,934
|$
|35,253
|$
|34,523
|$
|32,833
|$
|31,947
|Quarter Ending
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
Nonaccrual loans
|$
|432
|$
|446
|$
|952
|$
|60
|$
|137
Restructured loans
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Other real estate & foreclosed assets
|$
|320
|$
|320
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|0
Total nonperforming assets
|$
|752
|$
|766
|$
|952
|$
|60
|$
|137
Accruing loans past due 30-89 days
|$
|0
|$
|0
|$
|477
|$
|0
|$
|456
Total nonperforming assets as a percentage
of loans and foreclosed assets
|0.48
|%
|0.49
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.04
|%
|0.10
|%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Quarter Ending
ALLOWANCE FOR
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
LOAN LOSSES
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
Balance at beginning of period
|$
|2,224
|$
|1,703
|$
|1,671
|$
|1,664
|$
|1,634
Loans charged off
|0
|498
|0
|23
|0
Loan recoveries
|35
|19
|2
|0
|0
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
|35
|(479
|)
|2
|(23
|)
|0
Provision for loan losses
|0
|1,000
|30
|30
|30
Balance at end of period
|$
|2,259
|$
|2,224
|$
|1,703
|$
|1,671
|$
|1,664
Allowance for loan losses
as a percentage of total loans
|1.43
|%
|1.43
|%
|1.06
|%
|1.08
|%
|1.10
|%
Allowance for loan losses
as a percentage of nonperforming assets
|300
|%
|290
|%
|179
|%
|2785
|%
|930
|%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a
percentage of average loans
|-0.02
|%
|0.31
|%
|-0.01
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.00
|%
Provision for loan losses
as a percentage of average loans
|0.00
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.02
|%
|Quarter Ending
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sept. 30,
SELECTED RATIOS
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.83
|%
|0.56
|%
|1.91
|%
|1.88
|%
|1.89
|%
Return on average equity (annualized)
|13.81
|%
|4.24
|%
|14.17
|%
|15.02
|%
|14.81
|%
Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
|14.21
|%
|4.27
|%
|13.90
|%
|14.39
|%
|14.53
|%
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
|13.25
|%
|13.33
|%
|13.47
|%
|12.52
|%
|12.77
|%
Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent)
|4.79
|%
|4.85
|%
|4.86
|%
|4.75
|%
|4.59
|%
Effective Cost of Funds
|0.75
|%
|0.74
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.58
|%
|0.51
|%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
|4.04
|%
|4.11
|%
|4.22
|%
|4.17
|%
|4.08
|%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
|43.8
|%
|46.2
|%
|41.9
|%
|37.9
|%
|41.5
|%
End of period book value per common share
|$
|32.85
|$
|32.14
|$
|31.44
|$
|29.85
|$
|29.07
End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
|$
|31.92
|$
|31.52
|$
|31.44
|$
|30.96
|$
|29.82
End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's)
|1,094
|1,097
|1,098
|1,100
|1,099
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Quarter Ending
|September 30, 2019
|September 30, 2018
|Tax
|Tax
|Average
|Equivalent
|Average
|Equivalent
YIELD ANALYSIS
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Yield
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Yield
Interest Earning Assets:
Short term investment
|$
|35,610
|190
|2.13%
|2.13%
|$
|17,991
|93
|2.07%
|2.07%
FRB Stock
|381
|6
|6.00%
|6.00%
|377
|6
|6.00%
|6.00%
Taxable securities
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1,217
|6
|1.97%
|1.97%
Tax Free securities
|72,212
|529
|2.93%
|3.71%
|80,065
|563
|2.81%
|3.56%
Loans
|156,304
|2,300
|5.89%
|5.89%
|145,280
|1,990
|5.48%
|5.48%
Total Interest Earning Assets
|264,507
|3,025
|4.57%
|4.79%
|244,930
|2,658
|4.34%
|4.59%
Noninterest Earning Assets:
Cash and due from banks
|5,202
|4,308
Other assets
|4,782
|4,265
Allowance for loan losses
|(2,246
|)
|(1,664
|)
Total Noninterest Earning Assets
|7,738
|6,909
Total Assets
|$
|272,245
|$
|251,839
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Transaction and Money Market accounts
|116,188
|290
|1.00%
|1.00%
|111,298
|226
|0.81%
|0.81%
Certificates and other time deposits
|36,108
|203
|2.25%
|2.25%
|24,517
|83
|1.35%
|1.35%
Other borrowings
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0.00%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
|152,296
|493
|1.29%
|1.29%
|135,815
|309
|0.91%
|0.91%
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities:
Demand deposits
|82,822
|83,151
Other liabilities
|1,046
|722
Shareholders' Equity
|36,081
|32,151
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
|$
|272,245
|$
|251,839
Net Interest Income and Spread
|2,532
|3.28%
|3.50%
|2,349
|3.43%
|3.68%
Net Interest Margin
|3.83%
|4.04%
|3.84%
|4.08%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|September 30
|September 30
|2019
|%
|2018
|%
LOAN PORTFOLIO
Commercial and industrial
|$
|86,613
|55.00%
|$
|85,673
|59.56%
Real estate:
Commercial
|22,932
|14.56%
|20,977
|14.58%
Residential
|26,028
|16.53%
|19,407
|13.49%
Construction and development
|21,383
|13.58%
|16,706
|11.61%
Consumer
|519
|0.33%
|1,083
|0.75%
Total loans (gross)
|157,475
|100.00%
|143,846
|100.00%
Unearned discounts
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0.00%
Total loans (net)
|$
|157,475
|100.00%
|$
|143,846
|100.00%
|September 30
|September 30
|2019
|2018
REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA
Tier 1 Capital
|$
|34,920
|$
|32,773
Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2)
|$
|37,050
|$
|34,437
Total Risk-Adjusted Assets
|$
|170,236
|$
|160,141
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|20.51
|%
|20.47
|%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|21.76
|%
|21.50
|%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
|12.83
|%
|13.01
|%
OTHER DATA
Full Time Equivalent
Employees (FTE's)
|23
|20
Stock Price Range
(For the Three Months Ended):
High
|$
|65.50
|$
|67.00
Low
|$
|62.00
|$
|60.00
Close
|$
|65.00
|$
|65.00
