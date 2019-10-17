The "UK HIV/AIDS Diagnostics Market Shares, Segmentation Forecasts, Competitive Landscape, Innovative Technologies, Latest Instrumentation, Opportunities for Suppliers, 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report presents detailed analyses of the AIDS diagnostics market in the UK.
The report provides test volume and sales forecasts for HIV-1/2/Combo, HIVAg/HIV NAT, Western Blot, HTLV-I/II and other confirmatory tests performed in the following market segments:
- Hospitals
- Commercial/Private Laboratories
- Blood Banks
- Public Health Laboratories
In addition to test volume and sales projections, the report presents sales and market share estimates for major suppliers of AIDS tests.
Highlights
- Provides scientific views on the definition, epidemiology and etiology of AIDS and other retroviruses.
- Examines market applications of Molecular Diagnostics, Immunodiagnostics, IT and other emerging technologies.
- Reviews infectious disease testing analyzers marketed by Abbott, Beckman Coulter/Danaher, bioMerieux, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics/J&J, Roche, Siemens, Tosoh and other suppliers.
- Profiles leading manufacturers and potential market entrants developing innovative technologies and products.
- Analyzes alternative market penetration strategies for suppliers.
Methodology
The report is based on a combination of primary and secondary information sources, including the author's proprietary database developed during the course of over 100 syndicated studies and numerous proprietary single-client assignments. The database contains information on companies, technologies, products and executives worldwide. Moreover, a comprehensive review of the product and financial literature, business and technical periodicals, and pertinent industry analyst reports was conducted.
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott
- Affymetrix
- Beckman Coulter/Danaher
- Becton Dickinson
- bioMerieux
- Bio-Rad
- Cepheid
- Diamedix
- DiaSorin
- Eiken Chemical
- Elitech Group
- Enzo Biochem
- Fujirebio
- Grifols
- GSK Biologicals
- Hologic
- Leica Biosystems
- Lonza
- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
- PerkinElmer
- Qiagen
- Roche
- Scienion
- Sequenom
- SeraCare
- Siemens Healthineers
- Takara Bio
- Thermo Fisher
- Wako
