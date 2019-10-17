Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Asia Trust plc

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

HEADLINE: Introduction of Interim Dividends and First Interim Dividend

The Board has today decided to change the timing of dividend payments in order to align closely with the receipt of income in the Company's portfolio.

The Company will now pay two interim dividends in respect of each financial year in November and April respectively. Previously in respect of each financial year an interim dividend was paid in January and a final dividend was paid in September of the following financial year after approval at the AGM. Whilst this means that the two interim dividends will not be subject to a resolution at the AGM, the distribution policy as a whole will be put to shareholders at each AGM.

The Board has declared a first interim dividend of 3.40p per ordinary share which will be paid on 26 November 2019 to shareholders on the register on 25 October 2019. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 24 October 2019. The Board expects this interim dividend to represent approximately half of this years' total dividend.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

17 October 2019