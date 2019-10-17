Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Directorate Change

Invesco Asia Trust plc

HEADLINE: Appointment of New Director

The Board of Invesco Asia Trust plc ('the Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs Vanessa Donegan as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 17 October 2019.

Mrs Donegan has 37 years of fund management experience of investing in retail and institutional portfolios in Asian companies. She has a deep understanding of the Asia Pacific economies, stock markets and companies. During her long tenure as a fund manager she gained extensive experience of marketing funds to retail and institutional clients across the globe. She was Head of the Asia Pacific desk at Threadneedle Investments and then Head of Asia Pacific Equities, EMEA region at Columbia Threadneedle for a combined total of twenty-one years.

She is an independent non-executive director of Herald Investment Management and JP Morgan Indian Investment Trust plc

Mrs Donegan does not currently hold any of the Company's ordinary shares.

There is no information to disclose in respect of paragraphs 9.6.13(2) to 9.6.13(6) of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

17 October 2019