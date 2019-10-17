Cantina Falls / Hyatt Place Niagara Falls: New Cantina Falls Restaurant Opens Alongside Hyatt Place Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2019 / A new Tex-Mex restaurant has recently opened in Niagara Falls called Cantina Falls. In the new restaurant, customers can choose from a variety of fresh, Tex-Mex ingredients to create their own masterpiece. The restaurant is located at 310 Rainbow Boulevard at the corner of Old Falls Street in Niagara Falls, NY. Those interested can view the restaurant's Facebook page for reviews, images, and specials. People are encouraged to ask their taco artist about the discount programs that Cantina Falls offers for locals, veterans, and students.

A spokesperson for Cantina Falls says, "Our Tex-Mex menu is as big as your appetite and only limited by your creativity. We offer fresh food options in eco-friendly packaging. In fact, our favorite word to use when describing our menu is options, options, and more options. So, stop by for some fun and to see what you will make today."

For lunch or dinner, customers can choose to make tacos, a burrito, nachos or a salad. For the ingredients, they can choose from garlic-lime grilled chicken, shredded pork carnitas, seasoned beef, chorizo pork sausage, poblano grilled steak, seasoned tofu, or sautéed vegetables. They can then load it with brown rice, cilantro white rice, or black beans. Customers can then opt to add either queso or chorizo queso.

For the salsa, there is the corn black bean salsa, pico de gallo, jalapeno medium salsa, salsa verde, poblano medium salsa, and serrano hot salsa. For the dressing, there is sour cream, cilantro vinegar, and chipotle ranch guacamole. For toppings, there is lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onion, black olives, jalapeno, pickled jalapeno, and pepper jack cheese.

Additional items include chips, chips & salsa, chips & queso, chips & guacamole, churros, and raspberry chimichangas. For beverages, customers can choose bottled water or Coke products.

For those who are wondering where exactly Cantina Falls can be found, it is in the same building as Hyatt Place Niagara Falls. This hotel is located right in the heart of Niagara Falls, where people can enjoy the world-famous, awe-inspiring cascades of the three waterfalls of the Niagara River. The primary attraction in Niagara Falls is, of course, a ride on the Maid of the Mist, a boat that allows visitors to take a much closer look at the waterfalls. From Hyatt Place Niagara Falls, visitors can simply walk to the boat's dock in just seven minutes.

Another attraction that Hyatt Place Niagara Falls guests may be interested in is The Rapids Theatre. This is an ornate 1920s-era theater, which regularly hosts live events and rock bands under its domed ceiling. The Rapids Theatre is only 1.5 miles from the hotel, which is a 7-minute car ride via Main St.

For those who love to play golf, only 8.8 miles away from Hyatt Place Niagara Falls is the Seneca Hickory Stick Golf Course. This has been recognized as one of the best new golf courses in the US. It is an 18-hole, par-72 course that features protected Shellbark Hickory trees and rolling landscapes. It is only 20 minutes by car via NY-104 E/Lewiston Rd.

For those in search of memorable pictures, the Cave of the Winds is just 0.9 miles away from the hotel. Here, visitors go to the base of Bridal Veil Falls on the frequently drenched walkways of the "Hurricane Deck," permitting them to experience that once in a lifetime photo op. This is a mere 12-minute walk from Hyatt Place Niagara Falls, via Goat Island Rd.

Those who want to know more about the Cantina Falls Tex-Mex Restaurant can visit their website or contact them on the phone at 716-299-1000 from 11am to 8:30pm Mon-Fri, 11am-10pm on Saturday and 11am-7pm on Sunday. They are open daily, from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm.

