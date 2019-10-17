Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 17.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14ZLV ISIN: CA64128D2032 Ticker-Symbol: 28N 
Frankfurt
17.10.19
08:15 Uhr
0,132 Euro
-0,007
-5,04 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEVADA EXPLORATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEVADA EXPLORATION INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,134
0,150
18:21
0,138
0,146
17:19
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NEVADA EXPLORATION
NEVADA EXPLORATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEVADA EXPLORATION INC0,132-5,04 %