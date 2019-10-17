Regulatory News:

THERACLION (ISIN: FR0010120402; Ticker: ALTHE, eligible for the PEA-PME equity investment plan), an innovative company specializing in the development of medical equipment for echotherapy, notably for varicose veins and thyroid treatment, announces that Truffle Capital now holds fewer than 5% of Theraclion shares. As of September 27th, 2019, funds managed by Truffle Capital reported holding only a residual stake of 367,466 (2.4%) shares.

Truffle has sold 1,147,260 shares since the General Meeting of April 19, 2019, accounting for 37% of the significant trading volume in the period.

Theraclion's new major shareholders are providing substantial financial and strategic support with a particular focus on the utilization of echotherapy for the non-invasive treatment of varicose veins (delivered by Theraclion's SONOVEIN product). The new board includes healthcare and private equity investors from Europe and the USA. Since obtaining CE Mark in April 2019, more than 100 veins treatments have been performed. SONOVEIN is being actively deployed across Europe with a target of having 5 treatment centers open by year end. The prestigious Whitley Clinic in London is one of these centers, commercially active since may 2019.

Theraclion has developed SONOVEIN, an innovative, high-technology echotherapy solution using therapeutic ultrasound to treat varicose veins non-invasively. SONOVEIN received the CE mark in April 2019 and uses no catheter, no injection of chemicals and no incisions. No operating rooms are required. The technology is based on the company's previous experience with its Echopulse solution. Echopulse enables non-invasive tumor ablation via ultrasound-guided high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) of breast fibroadenomas and thyroid nodules.

Varicose veins are a common pathology and generate approximately 5 million interventions annually.

Theraclion's solutions are based on a combination of ultrasound imaging and therapeutic ultrasound, providing accuracy and ease of use to practitioners.

Based in Malakoff, France, near Paris, Theraclion has brought together a team of 25 people, 50% of whom are dedicated to R&D and clinical trials.

For more information, please visit Theraclion's website: www.theraclion.com

Theraclion is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

Mnémonique: ALTHE Code ISIN: FR0010120402

LEI: 9695007X7HA7A1GCYD29

