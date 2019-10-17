PAO Severstal (SVST) Dividend recommendation for three months ended 30 September 2019 17-Oct-2019 / 19:08 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The Board Recommends Dividend Payment October, 17, 2019, Moscow - The Board of Directors of Severstal ("Severstal", "the Company") (LSE: SVST; MICEX-RTS: CHMF), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, is recommending a dividend of 27.47 roubles per share for the three months ended 30 September 2019. Approval of the dividend is expected to take place at the Company's EGM which will take place on 22 November 2019. The record date for participation in the EGM is 28 October 2019. The approval of the record date for the dividend payment is also expected at the Company's EGM which will take place on 22 November 2019. In the case that the dividend payments for the three months ended 30 September 2019 are approved at the EGM, the record date for this dividend payment will be 3 December 2019. Financial statements will be available at http://www.severstal.com/eng/ir/results_and_reports [1] For further information, please contact: Investor Relations Evgeny Belov T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 evgenii.belov@severstal.com Public Relations Anastasia Mishanina T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com *** P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically-integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on RTS and MICEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $8,580 million and EBITDA of $3,142 million in 2018. Severstal's crude steel production in 2018 reached 12.0 million tonnes. www.severstal.com ISIN: US8181503025 Category Code: DIV TIDM: SVST LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 Sequence No.: 23814 EQS News ID: 892125 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6343ae38b12f4bbacd73633a3074c71d&application_id=892125&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

October 17, 2019 12:08 ET (16:08 GMT)