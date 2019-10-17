Freeze Tag, Inc.: Freeze Tag Checks In With New Vacation Condo Game Piece and Destination Munzee Point Update

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2019 / Freeze Tag (OTC:FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, has launched the new Vacation Condo game piece for their flagship game Munzee. The Vacation Condo is the latest in the Destination line of munzees, which are popular game pieces that include the Motel, Hotel, Resort, and Timeshare Munzees. Within 24 hours of its release, more than 2,000 Vacation Condo Munzees have been sold.

Like other Destination Munzees, the Vacation Condos are unique game pieces that offer "rooms" for other players to "rent or own" and earn residual points for every capture. The Condo is a virtual game piece that features five rooms, so the first five players to capture the Vacation Condo get a room deployed in it. Rooms are available for 30 days, and then the rented room is archived. A new room is then available for the next player to cap the Vacation Condo.

"From lining the entirety of Route 66, to filling the streets of Cologne, Germany, our players have placed Destination Munzees everywhere they can," said Rob Vardeman, President of Freeze Tag. "The new Vacation Condo offers even more opportunities for our players to "rent" rooms and earn more points than ever before."

Alongside the release of the Vacation Condo Munzee, there was also a point update to the Motel, Hotel, and Timeshare Munzees. Now all physical Destination Munzees are worth double the points they were previously. With the great initial response to the virtual Vacation Condo, Freeze Tag expects the newest Destination type to become one of the more popular munzee types in the game.

Destination Munzees give players the benefits of multiple munzees in one location without additional stickers or pins on the map. These munzee types have been very popular among the player community ever since the release of the Motel in 2013. To date more than 80 million Destination Munzees have been captured worldwide. To learn more about Destination Munzees visit the Munzee Help Guide.

For more information about Munzee follow the Munzee Blog at https://www.munzeeblog.com/.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with over 8 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: http://www.freezetag.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our ability to market our games, and our ability to implement new changes and release them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

