For the First Time Abu Dhabi Queen of Mats: Six of the Toughest Competitors in the World to Clash in Rio for the Inaugural Adqom Lightweight Crown

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The AJP Tour is proud to announce the first edition of the Abu Dhabi Queen of Mats. The ADQOM lightweight will kick off on Friday, November 1 at the Arena Carioca 1.

Ana Talita Alencar (Brazil) - The 2017 ADWPJJC champion in the 55kg weight class will be in Rio to prove she is still on the top shelf when it comes to her performance on the mats.

Mayssa Bastos (Brazil) - Competing at the 49kg division, Mayssa is virtually unbeatable. She is the only athlete to have won gold medals at the ADWPJJC since the weight class was introduced in 2017.

Bianca Basilio (Brazil) - A two-time ADWPJJC brown/black belt champion (2018/2019), Bia Basílio brings with her all the credentials she needs to be considered a top contender for the crown.

Amal Amjahid (Belgium) - Amal shocked the world while still a brown belt when she made it to the top of the podium at the 2018 ADWPJJC, defeating much more experienced black belts in the 55kg division

Luiza Monteiro (Brazil) - Another heavy hitter, Luiza Monteiro has won almost everything. With an aggressive style that includes pressure passes and strong submissions, Luiza wants the crown to make her collection of trophies even richer.

Ana Rodrigues (Brazil) - Recently promoted to the black belt ranking, Ana Rodrigues gained a lot of experience competing against black belts in the AJP Tour on her brown belt years.

About the Abu Dhabi Queen of Mats

Just like the Abu Dhabi King of Mats, the Abu Dhabi Queen of Mats introduces a new and very exciting format of competition. Athletes are divided in two groups and they fight each other inside their groups. At the end of the group stage, the two athletes with the best campaigns in each group advance to the semifinals to fight for a spot in the final. The event closes with the third place match and final. All matches are six minutes long, which guarantees non-stop action and a high rate of submissions. Click here for more on ADQOM Rio. Complete coverage on Instagram @ajptour. Live Match at AJPTV.

About the AJP Tour This new groundbreaking Professional Jiu-Jitsu Sport Organization is born to revolutionize the world of Jiu-Jitsu competitions. With 78 events in all six continents on each season, the AJP aims to elevate our sport to levels of excellence and professionalism never achieved before.

Contact:

Press Office

+971 2 3333 611

Press@ajptour.com