Rain Forest International INC: Rain Forest International, Inc. announces departure of President and CEO Gerald Neziol

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2019 / On October 15, 2019, Gerald Neziol resigned as President, CEO and Director of Rain Forest International, Inc. (OTC PINK:RFII) for personal reasons.

This press release is intended to act as a public disclosure pursuant to OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines.

"About Rain Forest International, Inc.:

Rain Forest International, Inc., is a business opportunity company with a primary focus on working with and/or acquiring operational companies to work with for the purpose of enhancing shareholder value. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Rain Forest Nutraceuticals, Inc., it markets and sells a line of nutraceutical products based on a premium grape seed and golden berry seed extract, from the Amazon Rain Forest.

Forward Looking Statements

Undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements in this press release. This press release contains forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as "will", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "goal", "expects", "future", "intends", and similar expressions are used to identify these forward looking statements. Actual results could materially differ from those anticipated in these forward looking statements for many reasons."

Contact Info for Gerald Neziol

Phone: 833-477-7333

e-mail: gneziol@mac.com

SOURCE: Rain Forest International INC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/563384/Rain-Forest-International-Inc-announces-departure-of-President-and-CEO-Gerald-Neziol