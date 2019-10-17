Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.: Blackhawk Bancorp Announces 2019 Third Quarter Earnings

BELOIT, WI / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2019 / Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:BHWB) reported net income of $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2019, a 24% increase over the $2.75 million earned the previous quarter, and a 33% increase over the $2.58 million earned the third quarter of 2018. Fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, was $1.03, an increase of $0.20 as compared to $0.83 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and an increase of $0.25 as compared to $0.78 for the same quarter a year ago. The third quarter 2019 results produced an annualized Return on Average Equity (ROAE) of 14.25% and Return on Average Assets (ROAA) of 1.40%. The third quarter results were boosted by a $624,000 (net of tax), gain on the sale of securities, which contributed $0.19 to fully diluted EPS, 2.62% to annualized ROAE and .26% to annualized ROAA.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the company reported net income of $7.25 million, a 20% increase over the $6.05 million reported for the first nine months of 2018. Diluted earnings per share for the first nine months of 2019 increased by 20% to $2.20 compared to $1.83 for same period last year. The nine-month results produced a return on average assets of 1.04% and a return on average equity of 10.82%. The 2019 results include $1.45 million (net of tax) of non-recurring acquisition and integration related expenses, which negatively affected fully diluted EPS by $0.44, annualized ROAE by 2.16% and ROAA by .21%. The negative effect of the acquisition related expenses were partially offset by $843,000 (net of tax) of gains on the sale of securities, which contributed $0.25 to fully diluted EPS, 1.25% to annualized ROAE and .12% to annualized ROAA.

"We're extremely pleased with our results for the quarter and the earnings momentum we have heading into the final quarter of the year," said Todd James, the company's Chief Executive Officer. "This momentum is being driven by loan growth supported by a strong core deposit base, which was bolstered by the First McHenry acquisition we made earlier in the year. The integration of the First McHenry locations is essentially complete with great retention of both customers and staff," he added. "In the third quarter, we also took advantage of an opportunity the market gave us. We sold certain municipal and other non-government securities at historically low spreads to US Treasuries, harvesting the gains and redeploying the funds into our loan portfolio at higher yields. While the gains are non-recurring in nature, redeployment of liquidity acquired in the First McHenry acquisition was one of the strategic objectives of that transaction. The market conditions allowed us to generate gains in the process, accelerating the tangible book value earn-back." Stated James.

Total assets increased by $159.0 million, or 19.5%, to $976.4 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $817.3 million as of December 31, 2018. Total gross loans increased by $94.6 million, or 17.1%, during the first nine months of 2019 to $648.9 million compared to $554.3 million at December 31, 2018. This includes $54.8 million in net organic growth as the acquisition of First McHenry included $39.8 million of total loans at closing. Total deposits increased by $158.1 million, or 23.1%, to $843.7 million as compared to $685.6 million at the end of 2018 and included $151.3 million from the First McHenry acquisition.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2019 totaled $8.84 million, increasing $368,000, or 4.3%, compared to $8.48 million for the previous quarter and up $1.66 million, or 23.0%, from the third quarter of last year. The net interest margin was 3.93% for the third quarter of 2019 as compared to 3.88% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and 3.91% for the third quarter of last year.

The increasing trend in net interest income and stability in the net interest margin have been driven by the First McHenry acquisition and strong organic loan growth. Average total loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, equaled $633.2 million, a $32.0 million, or 5.3% increase over the previous quarter, and a $121.9 million, or 23.8% increase over the same quarter a year ago. Average total deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, equaled $832.0 million, a $4.2 million, or 0.51% increase over the previous quarter, and a $132.0 million, or 18.9% increase over the same quarter a year ago.

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, increased by $4.9 million, or 24.0%, to $25.1 million as compared to $20.3 million for the first nine months of 2018. The net interest margin for the first nine months of 2019 increased by three basis points to 3.91% compared to 3.88% for the first nine months of 2018. Average total loans for the first nine months of 2019 were $599.7 million, an increase of $95.0 million, or 18.8%, as compared to $504.8 million for the first nine months of 2018, with the First McHenry acquisition contributing approximately $31 to the growth. Average total deposits for the first nine months of 2019 were $808.2 million, an increase of $139.5 million, or 20.9%, as compared to $668.7 for the first nine months of 2018, with the First McHenry acquisition contributing approximately $118 million to the growth.

Provision for Loan Losses and Credit Quality

The provision for loan losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, totaled $580,000, as compared to $180,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and $150,000 for the third quarter of 2018. The provision was increased in the third quarter to accommodate the establishment of a specific reserve for a loan impairment that was identified during the third quarter. The provision, which totaled $1,030,000 for the first nine months of 2019, was unchanged compared to the first nine months of 2018. Net charge-offs for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, equaled $45,000.

Total nonperforming assets, which include troubled debt restructures that are performing in accordance with their modified terms, equaled $9.11 million as of September 30, 2019, as compared to $7.80 million as of June 30, 2019, and $7.47 million at September 30, 2018. At September 30, 2019, the ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets equaled 0.93%, as compared to 0.80% at June 30, 2019, and 0.97% at September 30, 2018. The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.28% as of September 30, 2019, as compared to 1.24% at June 30, 2019, and 1.41% as of September 30, 2018. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans was 94.7% as of September 30, 2019, as compared to 106.1% at June 30, 2019, and 99.7% at September 30, 2018.

Non-Interest Income and Operating Expenses

Non-interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, totaled $4.65 million, a $1,020,000 increase compared to $3.63 million the prior quarter, and a $1,506,000 increase over the $3.14 million recorded in the third quarter of 2018. The increase compared to the most recent quarter included a $720,000 increase in gain on sale of securities, in addition to growth in gain on sale of loans, deposit service fees and debit card revenue. These increases were offset by a $262,000 decrease in loan servicing income, which reflects the establishment of a valuation allowance of $218,000 against the company's OMSR (Originated Mortgage Servicing Right) asset. The increase in non-interest income compared to the same quarter a year ago includes an $866,000 increase in gain on sale of securities and growth in essentially all other non-interest income sources, except for loan servicing. A $262,000 decrease in loan servicing revenue reflects the establishment of the aforementioned valuation allowance.

Non-interest income for the first nine months of 2019 increased $2.88 million to $11.6 million as compared to $8.7 million for the first nine months of 2018. The Company has realized growth in all non-interest income categories, except for loan servicing income due to the valuation allowance mentioned above.

Operating expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, totaled $8.5 million, increasing by $121,000 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and increasing by $1.6 million, or 23.0%, compared to the third quarter of 2018. The Company incurred another $138,000 of non-recurring acquisition and integration expenses in the third quarter, including $119,000 of data processing and $19,000 in professional fees. The non-recurring acquisition expenses were more than offset by the recognition of an FDIC deposit insurance credit of $222,000, which is reflected in other expenses.

Operating expenses for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019, totaled $26.1 million, a $5.7 million, or 27.9% increase over the first nine months of 2018. That increase includes the $1.98 million in acquisition and integration expenses. Excluding those expenses, operating expenses increased $3.7 million, or 18.2%. The increase is partially driven by seven months of operations of the First McHenry locations in 2019.

Outlook

Blackhawk expects to grow by pursuing creditworthy and profitable business and consumer relationships in its Wisconsin and Illinois markets, emphasizing the value of its personal attention and service that remains unmatched by larger competitors. In addition to such organic growth opportunities, Blackhawk may also pursue growth through selective acquisition opportunities. Growth, combined with the Company's strong credit quality, is expected to lead to continued earnings improvement. Growth and earnings could, however, be tempered by such occurrences as uncertain economic conditions, competitive pressures, changes in regulatory burden and the interest rate environment.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and is the parent company of Blackhawk Bank. The combined entity operates eleven full-service banking centers and a dedicated commercial office, which are located in Rock County, Wisconsin and the Illinois counties of Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, and Kane. The Company's footprint stretches along the I-90 corridor from Janesville, Wisconsin to Elgin, Illinois and into the Northwest collar counties of the Chicagoland area. The company offers a variety of value-added consultative services to its business customers and their employees related to the financial products it provides.

Disclosures Regarding non-GAAP Measures

This report refers to financial measures that are identified as non-GAAP that the Company believes help to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including the presentation of net interest income to interest-earning assets, the net interest margin ratio, and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable-equivalent basis. Non-GAAP measures are also used to assist investor comparison by identifying nonrecurring events such as the 2019 acquisition-related expenses and the impact such net expenses have on the performance measures of return on average assets, return on average equity, diluted earnings per share, and the efficiency ratio. This supplemental information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this communication, the words "believes," "expects," "likely," "would," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The company's actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause such a variance to occur include, but are not limited to: heightened competition; adverse state and federal regulation; failure to obtain new or retain existing customers; ability to attract and retain key executives and personnel; changes in interest rates; unanticipated changes in industry trends; unanticipated changes in credit quality and risk factors, including general economic conditions particularly in the Company's markets; potential deterioration in real estate values, success in gaining regulatory approvals when required; changes in the Federal Reserve Board monetary policies; unexpected outcomes of new and existing litigation in which Blackhawk or its subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees is named defendants; technological changes; changes in accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; changes in assumptions or conditions affecting the application of "critical accounting policies"; inability to recover previously recorded losses as anticipated, and the inability of third party vendors to perform critical services for the company or its customers. The inclusion of forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that future events or plans contemplated by the Company will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or otherwise.

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 AND DECEMBER 31, 2018 (UNAUDITED)

September 30, December 31, Assets 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Cash and due from banks $ 18,778 $ 16,677 Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other 22,478 2,760 Total cash and cash equivalents 41,256 19,437 Equity securities at fair value 2,359 2,250 Securities available-for-sale 229,806 198,670 Loans held for sale 7,571 5,164 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 653 1,643 Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $8,324 and $7,339 at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 633,005 541,760 Premises and equipment, net 21,056 14,874 Goodwill 10,228 5,037 Core Deposit Intangible 2,347 - Mortgage servicing rights 3,044 2,969 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 11,043 10,812 Other assets 13,990 14,671 Total assets $ 976,358 $ 817,287 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 158,964 $ 121,024 Interest-bearing 684,739 564,615 Total deposits 843,703 685,639 Subordinated debentures and notes (including $1,031 at fair value at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018) 5,155 5,155 Senior secured term note 14,000 - Other borrowings 10,042 36,500 Other liabilities 7,516 5,701 Total liabilities 880,416 732,995 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,398,303 and 3,369,192 shares issued as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 34 34 Additional paid-in capital 33,908 33,478 Retained earnings 58,273 52,011 Treasury stock, 104,743 and 97,570 shares at cost as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively (1,396 ) (1,204 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 5,123 (27 ) Total stockholders' equity 95,942 84,292 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 976,358 $ 817,287





BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 8,580 $ 8,043 $ 7,542 $ 7,174 $ 6,884 Interest on available-for-sale securities: Taxable 1,591 1,659 1,345 1,062 980 Tax-exempt 356 451 448 431 389 Interest on interest-bearing deposits and other 133 130 158 41 208 Total interest income 10,660 10,283 9,493 8,708 8,461 Interest Expense: Interest on deposits 1,485 1,458 1,463 1,336 1,213 Interest on subordinated debentures and notes 61 65 65 62 59 Interest on senior secured term note 173 186 67 - - Interest on other borrowings 97 98 105 89 - Total interest expense 1,816 1,807 1,700 1,487 1,272 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 8,844 8,476 7,793 7,221 7,189 Provision for loan losses 580 180 270 150 150 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 8,264 8,296 7,523 7,071 7,039 Noninterest Income: Service charges on deposits accounts 1,019 885 808 849 829 Net gain on sale of loans 1,333 1,040 581 886 1,070 Net loan servicing income (91 ) 171 172 170 171 Debit card interchange fees 910 827 789 683 663 Net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale 866 146 159 (19 ) - Net other gains (losses) 81 94 - - - Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 74 74 83 73 72 Other 455 390 388 227 336 Total noninterest income 4,647 3,627 2,980 2,869 3,141 Noninterest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 4,992 4,841 4,585 4,279 4,081 Occupancy and equipment 1,085 1,000 992 824 826 Data processing 657 571 1,827 425 428 Debit card processing and issuance 402 389 334 334 339 Advertising and marketing 100 142 108 176 126 Amortization of intangibles 119 119 40 - - Professional fees 387 393 579 443 350 Office Supplies 112 89 86 91 77 Telephone 137 130 116 129 125 Other 505 701 584 605 555 Total noninterest expenses 8,496 8,375 9,251 7,306 6,907 Income before income taxes 4,415 3,548 1,252 2,634 3,273 Provision for income taxes 996 794 173 538 695 Net income $ 3,419 $ 2,754 $ 1,079 $ 2,096 $ 2,578

Key Ratios Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.03 $ 0.83 $ 0.33 $ 0.64 $ 0.78 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 1.03 0.83 0.33 0.64 0.78 Dividends Per Common Share 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 Net Interest Margin (1) 3.93 % 3.88 % 3.92 % 3.91 % 3.91 % Efficiency Ratio (1)(2) 67.19 % 69.77 % 86.07 % 71.37 % 66.11 % Return on Assets 1.40 % 1.15 % 0.50 % 1.05 % 1.29 % Return on Common Equity 14.25 % 12.54 % 5.12 % 10.13 % 12.67 %

(1) Non-GAAP Presentations: Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including the presentation of net interest income, net interest margin and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable equivalent basis ("TE"). The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability.

(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on an TE basis, noninterest income less any securities gains (losses) or other gains (losses), and also includes a TE adjustment on interest on tax-exempt securities, loans, and the increases in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance.

(UNAUDITED) As of September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Cash and due from banks $ 18,778 $ 17,364 $ 14,581 $ 16,677 $ 19,526 Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other 22,478 16,442 35,862 2,760 5,878 Securities 232,165 256,262 270,665 200,920 197,507 Net loans/leases 640,576 616,925 583,350 546,924 502,463 Goodwill 10,228 10,183 10,183 5,037 5,037 Other assets 52,133 52,295 51,795 44,969 41,943 Total assets $ 976,358 $ 969,471 $ 966,436 $ 817,287 $ 772,354 Deposits $ 843,703 $ 837,319 $ 854,505 $ 685,639 $ 680,136 Subordinated debentures 5,155 5,155 5,155 5,155 5,155 Senior secured term note 14,000 14,000 14,000 - - Borrowings 10,042 13,992 - 36,500 - Other liabilities 7,516 6,614 5,360 5,701 6,241 Stockholders' equity 95,942 92,391 87,416 84,292 80,822 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 976,358 $ 969,471 $ 966,436 $ 817,287 $ 772,354

ASSET QUALITY DATA (Amounts in thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Non-accrual loans $ 5,524 $ 3,712 $ 3,815 $ 2,312 $ 3,362 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 104 272 - 17 - Troubled debt restructures - accruing 3,163 3,321 3,546 3,797 3,873 Total nonperforming loans $ 8,791 $ 7,305 $ 7,361 $ 6,126 $ 7,235 Other real estate owned 319 307 339 104 237 Total nonperforming assets $ 9,110 $ 7,612 $ 7,700 $ 6,230 $ 7,472 Total loans $ 648,900 $ 624,674 $ 590,895 $ 554,263 $ 509,674 Allowance for loan losses $ 8,324 $ 7,749 $ 7,545 $ 7,339 $ 7,211 $ 640,576 $ 616,925 $ 583,350 $ 546,924 $ 502,463 Nonperforming Assets to total Assets 0.93 % 0.79 % 0.80 % 0.76 % 0.97 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.35 % 1.17 % 1.25 % 1.11 % 1.42 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.28 % 1.24 % 1.28 % 1.32 % 1.41 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 94.7 % 106.1 % 102.5 % 119.8 % 99.7 % For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Beginning Balance $ 7,749 $ 7,545 $ 7,339 $ 7,211 $ 6,499 Provision 580 180 270 150 150 Loans charged off 52 11 102 76 105 Loan recoveries 47 35 38 54 667 Net charge-offs 5 (24 ) 64 22 (562 ) Ending Balance $ 8,324 $ 7,749 $ 7,545 $ 7,339 $ 7,211





BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) Nine months ended September 30, 2019 2018 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Interest Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 24,165 $ 19,369 Interest on available-for-sale securities: Taxable 4,594 2,591 Tax-exempt 1,256 1,123 Interest on interest-bearing deposits and other 421 340 Total interest income 30,436 23,423 Interest Expense: Interest on deposits 4,406 2,956 Interest on subordinated debentures and notes 191 171 Interest on senior secured term note 426 - Interest on other borrowings 300 46 Total interest expense 5,323 3,173 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 25,113 20,250 Provision for loan losses 1,030 1,030 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 24,083 19,220 Noninterest Income: Service charges on deposits accounts 2,713 2,339 Net gain on sale of loans 2,954 2,500 Net loan servicing income 250 521 Debit card interchange fees 2,526 2,033 Net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale 1,171 65 Net other gains (losses) 176 46 Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 231 226 Other 1,233 943 Total noninterest income 11,254 8,673 Noninterest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 14,418 11,998 Occupancy and equipment 3,077 2,549 Data processing 3,054 1,240 Debit card processing and issuance 1,125 968 Advertising and marketing 349 422 Amortization of intangibles 278 - Professional fees 1,359 922 Office Supplies 288 266 Telephone 383 375 Other 1,790 1,685 Total noninterest expenses 26,121 20,425 Income before income taxes 9,216 7,468 Provision for income taxes 1,964 1,422 Net income $ 7,252 $ 6,046

Key Ratios Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 2.20 $ 1.83 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 2.20 1.83 Dividends Per Common Share 0.30 0.28 Net Interest Margin (1) 3.91 % 3.88 % Efficiency Ratio (1)(2) 73.82 % 70.07 % Return on Assets 1.04 % 1.06 % Return on Common Equity 10.82 % 10.21 %

(1) Non-GAAP Presentations: Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including the presentation of the net interest margin and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable equivalent basis ("TE"). The net interest margin ratio is calculated by dividing net interest income on a tax equivalent basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability.

(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on a TE basis, noninterest income less any securities gains (losses) or other gains (losses), and also includes a TE adjustment on the increases in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance.

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ANALYSIS of AVERAGE BALANCES & TAX EQUIVALENT INTEREST RATES

Average Balance Sheet with Resultant Interest and Rates (Dollars in thousands - unaudited) (Yields on a tax-equivalent basis) (1) For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Average Average Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Interest Earning Assets: Interest-bearing deposits and other $ 23,356 $ 133 2.26% $ 21,250 $ 130 2.48% $ 41,362 $ 208 1.99% Investment securities: Taxable investment securities 202,607 1,591 3.11% 212,708 1,659 3.13% 136,841 980 2.84% Tax-exempt investment securities 43,558 356 4.10% 54,193 451 4.33% 51,527 389 3.90% Total Investment securities 246,165 1,947 3.29% 266,901 2,110 3.37% 188,368 1,369 3.13% Loans 633,215 8,580 5.38% 601,234 8,043 5.37% 511,279 6,884 5.34% Total Earning Assets $ 902,736 $ 10,660 4.73% $ 889,385 $ 10,283 4.70% $ 741,009 $ 8,461 4.59% Allowance for loan losses (7,860 ) (7,645 ) (7,092 ) Cash and due from banks 16,131 15,165 16,755 Other assets 59,817 59,805 40,487 Total Assets $ 970,824 $ 956,710 $ 791,159 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Interest bearing checking accounts $ 258,808 $ 399 0.61% $ 258,866 $ 408 0.63% $ 245,050 $ 338 0.55% Savings and money market deposits 295,746 547 0.73% 289,097 535 0.74% 234,935 496 0.84% Time deposits 118,910 539 1.80% 118,383 515 1.75% 94,937 379 1.58% Total interest bearing deposits 673,464 1,485 0.88% 666,346 1,458 0.88% 574,922 1,213 0.84% Subordinated debentures and notes 5,155 61 4.70% 5,155 65 5.03% 5,155 59 4.52% Borrowings 32,870 270 3.25% 29,596 284 3.85% 160 - 2.32% Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 711,489 $ 1,816 1.01% $ 701,097 $ 1,807 1.03% $ 580,237 $ 1,272 0.87% Interest Rate Spread 3.72% 3.67% 3.72% Noninterest checking accounts 158,512 161,461 125,074 Other liabilities 5,603 6,055 5,126 Total liabilities 875,604 868,613 710,437 Total Stockholders' equity 95,220 88,097 80,722 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 970,824 $ 956,710 $ 791,159 Net Interest Income/Margin $ 8,844 3.93% $ 8,476 3.88% $ 7,189 3.91%

(1) Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance including a presentation of net interest income with a net interest margin ratio on a tax-equivalent (TE) basis. The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability. Nonaccrual loans are included in the above-stated average balances.

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET WITH RESULTANT INTEREST AND RATES

Average Balance Sheet with Resultant Interest and Rates (Amounts in thousands) (yields on a tax-equivalent basis) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Interest Earning Assets: Interest-bearing deposits and other $ 23,901 $ 421 2.37% $ 25,308 $ 340 1.80% Investment securities: Taxable investment securities 194,127 4,594 3.16% 128,330 2,591 2.70% Tax-exempt investment securities 53,331 1,256 4.04% 50,142 1,123 3.90% Total Investment securities 247,458 5,850 3.35% 178,472 3,714 3.04% Loans 599,712 24,165 5.39% 504,754 19,369 5.13% Total Earning Assets $ 871,071 $ 30,436 4.73% $ 708,534 $ 23,423 4.48% Allowance for loan losses (7,652 ) (6,436 ) Cash and due from banks 15,953 17,350 Other assets 57,443 41,128 Total Assets $ 936,815 $ 760,576 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Interest bearing checking accounts $ 253,795 $ 1,122 0.59% $ 231,636 $ 873 0.50% Savings and money market deposits 284,070 1,725 0.81% 222,692 1,143 0.69% Time deposits 116,247 1,559 1.79% 92,010 940 1.37% Total interest bearing deposits 654,112 4,406 0.90% 546,338 2,956 0.72% Subordinated debentures 5,155 191 4.94% 5,155 171 4.43% Borrowings 28,123 726 3.45% 3,455 46 1.83% Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 687,390 $ 5,323 1.04% $ 554,948 $ 3,173 0.76% Interest Rate Spread 3.69% 3.72% Noninterest checking accounts 154,084 122,404 Other liabilities 5,723 4,035 Total liabilities 847,197 681,387 Total Stockholders' equity 89,618 79,189 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 936,815 $ 760,576 Net Interest Income/Margin $ 25,113 3.91% $ 20,250 3.88%

