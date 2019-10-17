Anzeige
Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.: Blackhawk Bancorp Announces 2019 Third Quarter Earnings

BELOIT, WI / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2019 / Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:BHWB) reported net income of $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2019, a 24% increase over the $2.75 million earned the previous quarter, and a 33% increase over the $2.58 million earned the third quarter of 2018. Fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, was $1.03, an increase of $0.20 as compared to $0.83 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and an increase of $0.25 as compared to $0.78 for the same quarter a year ago. The third quarter 2019 results produced an annualized Return on Average Equity (ROAE) of 14.25% and Return on Average Assets (ROAA) of 1.40%. The third quarter results were boosted by a $624,000 (net of tax), gain on the sale of securities, which contributed $0.19 to fully diluted EPS, 2.62% to annualized ROAE and .26% to annualized ROAA.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the company reported net income of $7.25 million, a 20% increase over the $6.05 million reported for the first nine months of 2018. Diluted earnings per share for the first nine months of 2019 increased by 20% to $2.20 compared to $1.83 for same period last year. The nine-month results produced a return on average assets of 1.04% and a return on average equity of 10.82%. The 2019 results include $1.45 million (net of tax) of non-recurring acquisition and integration related expenses, which negatively affected fully diluted EPS by $0.44, annualized ROAE by 2.16% and ROAA by .21%. The negative effect of the acquisition related expenses were partially offset by $843,000 (net of tax) of gains on the sale of securities, which contributed $0.25 to fully diluted EPS, 1.25% to annualized ROAE and .12% to annualized ROAA.

"We're extremely pleased with our results for the quarter and the earnings momentum we have heading into the final quarter of the year," said Todd James, the company's Chief Executive Officer. "This momentum is being driven by loan growth supported by a strong core deposit base, which was bolstered by the First McHenry acquisition we made earlier in the year. The integration of the First McHenry locations is essentially complete with great retention of both customers and staff," he added. "In the third quarter, we also took advantage of an opportunity the market gave us. We sold certain municipal and other non-government securities at historically low spreads to US Treasuries, harvesting the gains and redeploying the funds into our loan portfolio at higher yields. While the gains are non-recurring in nature, redeployment of liquidity acquired in the First McHenry acquisition was one of the strategic objectives of that transaction. The market conditions allowed us to generate gains in the process, accelerating the tangible book value earn-back." Stated James.

Total assets increased by $159.0 million, or 19.5%, to $976.4 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $817.3 million as of December 31, 2018. Total gross loans increased by $94.6 million, or 17.1%, during the first nine months of 2019 to $648.9 million compared to $554.3 million at December 31, 2018. This includes $54.8 million in net organic growth as the acquisition of First McHenry included $39.8 million of total loans at closing. Total deposits increased by $158.1 million, or 23.1%, to $843.7 million as compared to $685.6 million at the end of 2018 and included $151.3 million from the First McHenry acquisition.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2019 totaled $8.84 million, increasing $368,000, or 4.3%, compared to $8.48 million for the previous quarter and up $1.66 million, or 23.0%, from the third quarter of last year. The net interest margin was 3.93% for the third quarter of 2019 as compared to 3.88% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and 3.91% for the third quarter of last year.

The increasing trend in net interest income and stability in the net interest margin have been driven by the First McHenry acquisition and strong organic loan growth. Average total loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, equaled $633.2 million, a $32.0 million, or 5.3% increase over the previous quarter, and a $121.9 million, or 23.8% increase over the same quarter a year ago. Average total deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, equaled $832.0 million, a $4.2 million, or 0.51% increase over the previous quarter, and a $132.0 million, or 18.9% increase over the same quarter a year ago.

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, increased by $4.9 million, or 24.0%, to $25.1 million as compared to $20.3 million for the first nine months of 2018. The net interest margin for the first nine months of 2019 increased by three basis points to 3.91% compared to 3.88% for the first nine months of 2018. Average total loans for the first nine months of 2019 were $599.7 million, an increase of $95.0 million, or 18.8%, as compared to $504.8 million for the first nine months of 2018, with the First McHenry acquisition contributing approximately $31 to the growth. Average total deposits for the first nine months of 2019 were $808.2 million, an increase of $139.5 million, or 20.9%, as compared to $668.7 for the first nine months of 2018, with the First McHenry acquisition contributing approximately $118 million to the growth.

Provision for Loan Losses and Credit Quality

The provision for loan losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, totaled $580,000, as compared to $180,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and $150,000 for the third quarter of 2018. The provision was increased in the third quarter to accommodate the establishment of a specific reserve for a loan impairment that was identified during the third quarter. The provision, which totaled $1,030,000 for the first nine months of 2019, was unchanged compared to the first nine months of 2018. Net charge-offs for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, equaled $45,000.

Total nonperforming assets, which include troubled debt restructures that are performing in accordance with their modified terms, equaled $9.11 million as of September 30, 2019, as compared to $7.80 million as of June 30, 2019, and $7.47 million at September 30, 2018. At September 30, 2019, the ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets equaled 0.93%, as compared to 0.80% at June 30, 2019, and 0.97% at September 30, 2018. The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.28% as of September 30, 2019, as compared to 1.24% at June 30, 2019, and 1.41% as of September 30, 2018. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans was 94.7% as of September 30, 2019, as compared to 106.1% at June 30, 2019, and 99.7% at September 30, 2018.

Non-Interest Income and Operating Expenses

Non-interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, totaled $4.65 million, a $1,020,000 increase compared to $3.63 million the prior quarter, and a $1,506,000 increase over the $3.14 million recorded in the third quarter of 2018. The increase compared to the most recent quarter included a $720,000 increase in gain on sale of securities, in addition to growth in gain on sale of loans, deposit service fees and debit card revenue. These increases were offset by a $262,000 decrease in loan servicing income, which reflects the establishment of a valuation allowance of $218,000 against the company's OMSR (Originated Mortgage Servicing Right) asset. The increase in non-interest income compared to the same quarter a year ago includes an $866,000 increase in gain on sale of securities and growth in essentially all other non-interest income sources, except for loan servicing. A $262,000 decrease in loan servicing revenue reflects the establishment of the aforementioned valuation allowance.

Non-interest income for the first nine months of 2019 increased $2.88 million to $11.6 million as compared to $8.7 million for the first nine months of 2018. The Company has realized growth in all non-interest income categories, except for loan servicing income due to the valuation allowance mentioned above.

Operating expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, totaled $8.5 million, increasing by $121,000 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and increasing by $1.6 million, or 23.0%, compared to the third quarter of 2018. The Company incurred another $138,000 of non-recurring acquisition and integration expenses in the third quarter, including $119,000 of data processing and $19,000 in professional fees. The non-recurring acquisition expenses were more than offset by the recognition of an FDIC deposit insurance credit of $222,000, which is reflected in other expenses.

Operating expenses for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019, totaled $26.1 million, a $5.7 million, or 27.9% increase over the first nine months of 2018. That increase includes the $1.98 million in acquisition and integration expenses. Excluding those expenses, operating expenses increased $3.7 million, or 18.2%. The increase is partially driven by seven months of operations of the First McHenry locations in 2019.

Outlook

Blackhawk expects to grow by pursuing creditworthy and profitable business and consumer relationships in its Wisconsin and Illinois markets, emphasizing the value of its personal attention and service that remains unmatched by larger competitors. In addition to such organic growth opportunities, Blackhawk may also pursue growth through selective acquisition opportunities. Growth, combined with the Company's strong credit quality, is expected to lead to continued earnings improvement. Growth and earnings could, however, be tempered by such occurrences as uncertain economic conditions, competitive pressures, changes in regulatory burden and the interest rate environment.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and is the parent company of Blackhawk Bank. The combined entity operates eleven full-service banking centers and a dedicated commercial office, which are located in Rock County, Wisconsin and the Illinois counties of Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, and Kane. The Company's footprint stretches along the I-90 corridor from Janesville, Wisconsin to Elgin, Illinois and into the Northwest collar counties of the Chicagoland area. The company offers a variety of value-added consultative services to its business customers and their employees related to the financial products it provides.

Disclosures Regarding non-GAAP Measures

This report refers to financial measures that are identified as non-GAAP that the Company believes help to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including the presentation of net interest income to interest-earning assets, the net interest margin ratio, and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable-equivalent basis. Non-GAAP measures are also used to assist investor comparison by identifying nonrecurring events such as the 2019 acquisition-related expenses and the impact such net expenses have on the performance measures of return on average assets, return on average equity, diluted earnings per share, and the efficiency ratio. This supplemental information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this communication, the words "believes," "expects," "likely," "would," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The company's actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause such a variance to occur include, but are not limited to: heightened competition; adverse state and federal regulation; failure to obtain new or retain existing customers; ability to attract and retain key executives and personnel; changes in interest rates; unanticipated changes in industry trends; unanticipated changes in credit quality and risk factors, including general economic conditions particularly in the Company's markets; potential deterioration in real estate values, success in gaining regulatory approvals when required; changes in the Federal Reserve Board monetary policies; unexpected outcomes of new and existing litigation in which Blackhawk or its subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees is named defendants; technological changes; changes in accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; changes in assumptions or conditions affecting the application of "critical accounting policies"; inability to recover previously recorded losses as anticipated, and the inability of third party vendors to perform critical services for the company or its customers. The inclusion of forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that future events or plans contemplated by the Company will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or otherwise.

Further information is available on the company's website at www.blackhawkbank.com.

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 AND DECEMBER 31, 2018
(UNAUDITED)
 September 30, December 31,
Assets
 2019 2018
(Dollars in thousands, except
share and per share data)
Cash and due from banks
 $18,778 $16,677
Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other
 22,478 2,760
Total cash and cash equivalents
 41,256 19,437
Equity securities at fair value
 2,359 2,250
Securities available-for-sale
 229,806 198,670
Loans held for sale
 7,571 5,164
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
 653 1,643
Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $8,324 and $7,339
at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
 633,005 541,760
Premises and equipment, net
 21,056 14,874
Goodwill
 10,228 5,037
Core Deposit Intangible
 2,347 -
Mortgage servicing rights
 3,044 2,969
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
 11,043 10,812
Other assets
 13,990 14,671
Total assets
 $976,358 $817,287
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
 $158,964 $121,024
Interest-bearing
 684,739 564,615
Total deposits
 843,703 685,639
Subordinated debentures and notes (including $1,031 at fair value at
September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018)
 5,155 5,155
Senior secured term note
 14,000 -
Other borrowings
 10,042 36,500
Other liabilities
 7,516 5,701
Total liabilities
 880,416 732,995
Stockholders' equity
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized;
3,398,303 and 3,369,192 shares issued as of September 30, 2019 and
December 31, 2018, respectively
 34 34
Additional paid-in capital
 33,908 33,478
Retained earnings
 58,273 52,011
Treasury stock, 104,743 and 97,570 shares at cost as of September 30, 2019
and December 31, 2018, respectively
 (1,396) (1,204)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
 5,123 (27)
Total stockholders' equity
 95,942 84,292
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
 $976,358 $817,287


BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
 For the Quarter Ended
September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
2019 2019 2019 2018 2018
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Interest Income:
Interest and fees on loans
 $8,580 $8,043 $7,542 $7,174 $6,884
Interest on available-for-sale securities:
Taxable
 1,591 1,659 1,345 1,062 980
Tax-exempt
 356 451 448 431 389
Interest on interest-bearing deposits and other
 133 130 158 41 208
Total interest income
 10,660 10,283 9,493 8,708 8,461
Interest Expense:
Interest on deposits
 1,485 1,458 1,463 1,336 1,213
Interest on subordinated debentures and notes
 61 65 65 62 59
Interest on senior secured term note
 173 186 67 - -
Interest on other borrowings
 97 98 105 89 -
Total interest expense
 1,816 1,807 1,700 1,487 1,272
Net interest income before provision for loan losses
 8,844 8,476 7,793 7,221 7,189
Provision for loan losses
 580 180 270 150 150
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
8,264 8,296 7,523 7,071 7,039
Noninterest Income:
Service charges on deposits accounts
 1,019 885 808 849 829
Net gain on sale of loans
 1,333 1,040 581 886 1,070
Net loan servicing income
 (91) 171 172 170 171
Debit card interchange fees
 910 827 789 683 663
Net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale
 866 146 159 (19) -
Net other gains (losses)
 81 94 - - -
Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
 74 74 83 73 72
Other
 455 390 388 227 336
Total noninterest income
 4,647 3,627 2,980 2,869 3,141
Noninterest Expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
 4,992 4,841 4,585 4,279 4,081
Occupancy and equipment
 1,085 1,000 992 824 826
Data processing
 657 571 1,827 425 428
Debit card processing and issuance
 402 389 334 334 339
Advertising and marketing
 100 142 108 176 126
Amortization of intangibles
 119 119 40 - -
Professional fees
 387 393 579 443 350
Office Supplies
 112 89 86 91 77
Telephone
 137 130 116 129 125
Other
 505 701 584 605 555
Total noninterest expenses
 8,496 8,375 9,251 7,306 6,907
Income before income taxes
 4,415 3,548 1,252 2,634 3,273
Provision for income taxes
 996 794 173 538 695
Net income
$3,419 $2,754 $1,079 $2,096 $2,578
Key Ratios
Basic Earnings Per Common Share
 $1.03 $0.83 $0.33 $0.64 $0.78
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
 1.03 0.83 0.33 0.64 0.78
Dividends Per Common Share
 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10
Net Interest Margin (1)
 3.93% 3.88% 3.92% 3.91% 3.91%
Efficiency Ratio (1)(2)
 67.19% 69.77% 86.07% 71.37% 66.11%
Return on Assets
 1.40% 1.15% 0.50% 1.05% 1.29%
Return on Common Equity
 14.25% 12.54% 5.12% 10.13% 12.67%

(1) Non-GAAP Presentations: Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including the presentation of net interest income, net interest margin and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable equivalent basis ("TE"). The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability.

(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on an TE basis, noninterest income less any securities gains (losses) or other gains (losses), and also includes a TE adjustment on interest on tax-exempt securities, loans, and the increases in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance.

(UNAUDITED)
 As of
September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
2019 2019 2019 2018 2018
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Cash and due from banks
 $18,778 $17,364 $14,581 $16,677 $19,526
Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other
 22,478 16,442 35,862 2,760 5,878
Securities
 232,165 256,262 270,665 200,920 197,507
Net loans/leases
 640,576 616,925 583,350 546,924 502,463
Goodwill
 10,228 10,183 10,183 5,037 5,037
Other assets
 52,133 52,295 51,795 44,969 41,943
Total assets
 $976,358 $969,471 $966,436 $817,287 $772,354
Deposits
 $843,703 $837,319 $854,505 $685,639 $680,136
Subordinated debentures
 5,155 5,155 5,155 5,155 5,155
Senior secured term note
 14,000 14,000 14,000 - -
Borrowings
 10,042 13,992 - 36,500 -
Other liabilities
 7,516 6,614 5,360 5,701 6,241
Stockholders' equity
 95,942 92,391 87,416 84,292 80,822
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
 $976,358 $969,471 $966,436 $817,287 $772,354
ASSET QUALITY DATA
(Amounts in thousands)
 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
2019 2019 2019 2018 2018
Non-accrual loans
 $5,524 $3,712 $3,815 $2,312 $3,362
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
 104 272 - 17 -
Troubled debt restructures - accruing
 3,163 3,321 3,546 3,797 3,873
Total nonperforming loans
 $8,791 $7,305 $7,361 $6,126 $7,235
Other real estate owned
 319 307 339 104 237
Total nonperforming assets
 $9,110 $7,612 $7,700 $6,230 $7,472
Total loans
 $648,900 $624,674 $590,895 $554,263 $509,674
Allowance for loan losses
 $8,324 $7,749 $7,545 $7,339 $7,211
$640,576 $616,925 $583,350 $546,924 $502,463
Nonperforming Assets to total Assets
 0.93% 0.79% 0.80% 0.76% 0.97%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
 1.35% 1.17% 1.25% 1.11% 1.42%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
 1.28% 1.24% 1.28% 1.32% 1.41%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
 94.7% 106.1% 102.5% 119.8% 99.7%
For the Quarter Ended
September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE
 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018
Beginning Balance
 $7,749 $7,545 $7,339 $7,211 $6,499
Provision
 580 180 270 150 150
Loans charged off
 52 11 102 76 105
Loan recoveries
 47 35 38 54 667
Net charge-offs
 5 (24) 64 22 (562)
Ending Balance
 $8,324 $7,749 $7,545 $7,339 $7,211


BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
Nine months ended September 30,
20192018
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Interest Income:
Interest and fees on loans
$24,165$19,369
Interest on available-for-sale securities:
Taxable
4,5942,591
Tax-exempt
1,2561,123
Interest on interest-bearing deposits and other
421340
Total interest income
30,43623,423
Interest Expense:
Interest on deposits
4,4062,956
Interest on subordinated debentures and notes
191171
Interest on senior secured term note
426-
Interest on other borrowings
30046
Total interest expense
5,3233,173
Net interest income before provision for loan losses
25,11320,250
Provision for loan losses
1,0301,030
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
24,08319,220
Noninterest Income:
Service charges on deposits accounts
2,7132,339
Net gain on sale of loans
2,9542,500
Net loan servicing income
250521
Debit card interchange fees
2,5262,033
Net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale
1,17165
Net other gains (losses)
17646
Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
231226
Other
1,233943
Total noninterest income
11,2548,673
Noninterest Expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
14,41811,998
Occupancy and equipment
3,0772,549
Data processing
3,0541,240
Debit card processing and issuance
1,125968
Advertising and marketing
349422
Amortization of intangibles
278-
Professional fees
1,359922
Office Supplies
288266
Telephone
383375
Other
1,7901,685
Total noninterest expenses
26,12120,425
Income before income taxes
9,2167,468
Provision for income taxes
1,9641,422
Net income
$7,252$6,046
Key Ratios
Basic Earnings Per Common Share
$2.20$1.83
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
2.201.83
Dividends Per Common Share
0.300.28
Net Interest Margin (1)
3.91%3.88%
Efficiency Ratio (1)(2)
73.82%70.07%
Return on Assets
1.04%1.06%
Return on Common Equity
10.82%10.21%

(1) Non-GAAP Presentations: Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including the presentation of the net interest margin and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable equivalent basis ("TE"). The net interest margin ratio is calculated by dividing net interest income on a tax equivalent basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability.

(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on a TE basis, noninterest income less any securities gains (losses) or other gains (losses), and also includes a TE adjustment on the increases in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance.

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
ANALYSIS of AVERAGE BALANCES & TAX EQUIVALENT INTEREST RATES

Average Balance Sheet with Resultant Interest and Rates
(Dollars in thousands - unaudited)
(Yields on a tax-equivalent basis) (1)
 For the Quarter Ended
September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018
Average Average Average Average Average Average
Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate
Interest Earning Assets:
Interest-bearing deposits and other
 $23,356 $133 2.26% $21,250 $130 2.48% $41,362 $208 1.99%
Investment securities:
Taxable investment securities
 202,607 1,591 3.11% 212,708 1,659 3.13% 136,841 980 2.84%
Tax-exempt investment securities
 43,558 356 4.10% 54,193 451 4.33% 51,527 389 3.90%
Total Investment securities
 246,165 1,947 3.29% 266,901 2,110 3.37% 188,368 1,369 3.13%
Loans
 633,215 8,580 5.38% 601,234 8,043 5.37% 511,279 6,884 5.34%
Total Earning Assets
 $902,736 $10,660 4.73% $889,385 $10,283 4.70% $741,009 $8,461 4.59%
Allowance for loan losses
 (7,860) (7,645) (7,092)
Cash and due from banks
 16,131 15,165 16,755
Other assets
 59,817 59,805 40,487
Total Assets
 $970,824 $956,710 $791,159
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Interest bearing checking accounts
 $258,808 $399 0.61% $258,866 $408 0.63% $245,050 $338 0.55%
Savings and money market deposits
 295,746 547 0.73% 289,097 535 0.74% 234,935 496 0.84%
Time deposits
 118,910 539 1.80% 118,383 515 1.75% 94,937 379 1.58%
Total interest bearing deposits
 673,464 1,485 0.88% 666,346 1,458 0.88% 574,922 1,213 0.84%
Subordinated debentures and notes
 5,155 61 4.70% 5,155 65 5.03% 5,155 59 4.52%
Borrowings
 32,870 270 3.25% 29,596 284 3.85% 160 - 2.32%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
 $711,489 $1,816 1.01% $701,097 $1,807 1.03% $580,237 $1,272 0.87%
Interest Rate Spread
 3.72% 3.67% 3.72%
Noninterest checking accounts
 158,512 161,461 125,074
Other liabilities
 5,603 6,055 5,126
Total liabilities
 875,604 868,613 710,437
Total Stockholders' equity
 95,220 88,097 80,722
Total Liabilities and
Stockholders' Equity
 $970,824 $956,710 $791,159
Net Interest Income/Margin
 $8,844 3.93% $8,476 3.88% $7,189 3.91%

(1) Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance including a presentation of net interest income with a net interest margin ratio on a tax-equivalent (TE) basis. The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability. Nonaccrual loans are included in the above-stated average balances.

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET WITH RESULTANT INTEREST AND RATES

Average Balance Sheet with Resultant Interest and Rates
(Amounts in thousands)
(yields on a tax-equivalent basis)
 For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018
Average Average Average Average
Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate
Interest Earning Assets:
Interest-bearing deposits and other
 $23,901 $421 2.37% $25,308 $340 1.80%
Investment securities:
Taxable investment securities
 194,127 4,594 3.16% 128,330 2,591 2.70%
Tax-exempt investment securities
 53,331 1,256 4.04% 50,142 1,123 3.90%
Total Investment securities
 247,458 5,850 3.35% 178,472 3,714 3.04%
Loans
 599,712 24,165 5.39% 504,754 19,369 5.13%
Total Earning Assets
 $871,071 $30,436 4.73% $708,534 $23,423 4.48%
Allowance for loan losses
 (7,652) (6,436)
Cash and due from banks
 15,953 17,350
Other assets
 57,443 41,128
Total Assets
 $936,815 $760,576
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Interest bearing checking accounts
 $253,795 $1,122 0.59% $231,636 $873 0.50%
Savings and money market deposits
 284,070 1,725 0.81% 222,692 1,143 0.69%
Time deposits
 116,247 1,559 1.79% 92,010 940 1.37%
Total interest bearing deposits
 654,112 4,406 0.90% 546,338 2,956 0.72%
Subordinated debentures
 5,155 191 4.94% 5,155 171 4.43%
Borrowings
 28,123 726 3.45% 3,455 46 1.83%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
 $687,390 $5,323 1.04% $554,948 $3,173 0.76%
Interest Rate Spread
 3.69% 3.72%
Noninterest checking accounts
 154,084 122,404
Other liabilities
 5,723 4,035
Total liabilities
 847,197 681,387
Total Stockholders' equity
 89,618 79,189
Total Liabilities and
Stockholders' Equity
 $936,815 $760,576
Net Interest Income/Margin
 $25,113 3.91% $20,250 3.88%

CONTACT:

Todd J. James, Chairman & CEO
tjames@blackhawkbank.com
(608) 364-8911

SOURCE: Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/563337/Blackhawk-Bancorp-Announces-2019-Third-Quarter-Earnings


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE