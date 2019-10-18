SBTech Launches "Scoreboard" Sports Betting Offering in Partnership With Oregon Lottery

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SBTech, a global leader in sports betting technology and solutions, today launched the first online sports betting offering in the State of Oregon, in partnership with the Oregon State Lottery.

Oregonians can now place bets on a broad range of events through "Scoreboard," the Oregon State Lottery's new sports betting platform powered by SBTech. Players will have access to markets across all major leagues and sports including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, PGA, NASCAR and more, with a variety of bet types on offer including live bets, futures and prop bets. Fans may wager via the Oregon Lottery Sports website and Scoreboard app, with land-based sports betting kiosks set to launch in 2020.

"We are thrilled to be working hand-in-hand with the Oregon Lottery to launch this exciting new form of entertainment in the state. The Oregon Lottery is true a pioneer in this space, being the first lottery in the US to launch on-line sports betting. We look forward to providing our innovative and experience-driven products, alongside our full range of managed services, to make this endeavor a huge success for the state of Oregon and its citizens." said Melissa Riahei, President of SBTech US.

"This is an exciting time for the Oregon Lottery, as we leverage technology to enable Oregonians to legally and safely bet on their favorite sports. SBTech is an invaluable partner to us, and we look forward to using SBTech's innovative products to provide an engaging, entertaining and seamless experience for our players." Said Oregon Lottery Director Barry Pack.

While the Oregon State Lottery is SBTech's first lottery partner in the US, the award-winning company has extensive experience working with tier one lotteries around the world, including in Denmark, the Czech Republic, and Azerbaijan, and most recently entering into lottery partnerships in South Africa, Finland and Sweden.

Since PASPA was repealed in 2018, SBTech has established a strong foothold in the US, partnering with leading US operators such as Churchill Downs, Resorts Casino Hotel, and the Golden Nugget. The company has quickly become the 'go-to' multi-channel sports betting supplier for market leading brands, providing its partners with best-in-class, regulation-ready, flexible technology and software to power sports books, self-service kiosks and mobile devices.

About SBTech

SBTech is a global leader in omni-channel sports betting and gaming solutions, with more than 1,200 employees in 10 offices worldwide, including its newest offices in Las Vegas, Nevada. Since 2007, the company has developed the industry's most powerful online sports betting and casino platform, serving licensees in more than 15 regulated territories.

SBTech's clients include many of the world's premier betting and gaming operators, state lotteries, land-based casinos, horse racing companies, and igaming start-ups. The company supplies highly flexible betting and gaming solutions to clients seeking exceptional configurability and the quickest route to market, complemented by proven business intelligence and reporting capabilities.

The SBTech offering includes its seamless sportsbook, Chameleon360 igaming platform, managed services, on-property sportsbook and omni-channel solutions, which provide players with constant access to sports and casino products across online, mobile and retail channels.

Supported by unrivalled expertise in trading and risk management, acquisition and CRM, and the highest standards of regulatory compliance, SBTech's partners consistently achieve rapid growth, enhanced brand loyalty and record revenues. For more information, visit: www.sbtech.com .

About Oregon Lottery

Since the Oregon Lottery began selling tickets on April 25, 1985, it has earned more than $12 billion for economic development, public education, state parks, Veterans services and watershed enhancements. For more information on the Oregon Lottery visit www.oregonlottery.org

