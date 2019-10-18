New IOF Osteoporosis Risk Check Alerts Patients

SEOUL, South Korea and GENEVA, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Although you can't see it or feel it, your bones may be getting thinner and weaker. Worldwide, one in three women and one in five men aged 50 and over will break a bone due to osteoporosis, the hidden disease which causes bones to become so fragile that they can break even after a minor fall or bump.

For World Osteoporosis Day, the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) has introduced the IOF Osteoporosis Risk Check - a quick and easy-to-use online questionnaire that can alert you to your potential risk factors for osteoporosis. The Risk Check includes eight key questions and shows other common risk factors that can negatively impact on bone health.

In Korea, it is estimated that approximately 4.08 million people over age 50 had osteoporosis in 2016, resulting in 275,131 fragility fractures. As the population ages rapidly, these numbers are expected to increase significantly. That is why Professor Ho Yeon Chung, Chair of the Korean Society for Bone and Mineral Research, urges all older adults to be aware of their risk:

"Osteoporosis affects both sexes, yet women are more likely to be affected than men. I therefore especially urge all women aged 60 and older to be aware of whether they have risk factors for osteoporosis. Should risk factors be identified, it is important to ask a doctor for a bone health assessment. This is the first vital step to preventing fragility fractures."

Key osteoporosis risk factors include older age (seniors are at higher risk), a broken bone after age 50 (a red alert for osteoporosis!), being underweight, height loss, a parental history of hip fracture or osteoporosis, having certain disorders or taking certain medications linked to bone loss, smoking, and excessive alcohol intake.

Professor Cyrus Cooper, IOF President, warns:

"Osteoporosis sneaks up, silently - but make no mistake, it is dangerous. Fractures caused by osteoporosis can result in long-term disability, diminished quality of life and lost independence. Timely testing and treatment for anyone at high-risk is therefore essential. We must all remember that healthy bones keep us standing straight and strong, allowing us to enjoy active ageing and continued independence."

IOF Osteoporosis Risk Check: http://riskcheck.iofbonehealth.org/

For further information about osteoporosis contact the Korean Society of Bone and Mineral Research http://www.ksbmr.org/

- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

World Osteoporosis Day (WOD): Marked on October 20, WOD is an occasion that unites global action on osteoporosis and fracture prevention. www.worldosteoporosisday.org

About IOF: The International Osteoporosis Foundation is the world's largest non- governmental organization dedicated to bone health and osteoporosis prevention. www.iofbonehealth.org

Media Contacts:

IOF, L.Misteli info@iofbonehealth.org

KSBMR, ksbmr@ksbmr.org +02-3473-2230