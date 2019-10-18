New PHNIX Full Inverter Commercial Swimming Pool Heat Pump and CO2 Heat Pump to Launch in Middle East

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As of the end of the third quarter of 2019, PHNIX, a leading heat pump manufacturer in China, has increased its shipments in the Middle East by more than 50% year-on-year. The Middle East has undoubtedly become one of PHNIX's global key markets. PHNIX vows to invest more resources including new products in the Middle East market to support local business partners for market development, according to Mr. Peter Wang, Deputy General Manager in charge of PHNIX global overseas business.

Mr. Peter Wang also confirmed to the media that PHNIX has a new product launch plan for the Middle East market. Aside from the Commercial Full Inverter Pool Heat Pump, PHNIX will soon launch a CO 2 heat pump capable of producing 90°C hot water in the Middle East market.

Highlights of PHNIX heat pumps for the Middle East market

Commercial Full Inverter Pool Heat Pump - Adopted refrigerant cooling technology, the heating and cooling capacity of the heat pump unit is greatly increased and can work more effectively under high temperature conditions. With advanced centralized control technology for connecting to work with many units at the same time, the units' COP is up to 16.0 in performance condition of air 27°C/water 26°C/humidity 80%.

Commercial & Industrial Heat Pump Water Heater - HeatPower series and HeatMax series are PHNIX's main products for the Middle East market in commercial heat pump water heaters' applications. Both HeatPower series and HeatMax series use R134a refrigerant with a maximum water temperature of 80°C and a combined energy efficiency of up to COP 5.2. Moreover, the cost-effectiveness of these two product lines are much higher than that of similar products in the Middle East market.

Commercial Pool Heat Pumps EcoMaster Series - With COP of 5.7 at working condition of 24°C/19°C (DB/WB), the EcoMaster Series have high efficiency for either pool cooling or heating. PHNIX EcoMaster Series Pool Heat Pumps are widely used in public places worldwide, such as hotels, schools, aqua parks, gyms, etc.

About PHNIX

PHNIX, a leading manufacturer of heat pumps in China, is an international enterprise specializing in the R&D and production of heat pumps and energy-saving solutions. Nearly 50% of PHNIX products are exported to Europe, North America and other overseas markets. For more information about PHNIX and its products, please visit www.phnix-e.com.