TOKYO, Oct 18, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) and Hitachi Building Systems Co., Ltd. has announced the launch of the dashboard for building owners and managers in Japan on November 15, 2019. As a new Lumada(1) solution for building, it enables the operation and maintenance status of building facilities, including elevators, to be checked on a PC or a smartphone. Hitachi and Hitachi Building Systems will continuously expand the functions and develop the service globally, mainly in Asia.Currently, Hitachi Building Systems provides advanced remote monitoring and maintenance service. A variety of operation data from more than 180,000 units of building facilities, including elevators, are collected and monitored in real time and preventive maintenance is achieved based on data analysis results. Conventionally, if building owners and managers wanted to check the operation status of building facilities, they contacted Hitachi Building Systems and got the information. Responding to the needs of building owners and managers to directly grasp the operation status, including restoration progress during large-scale disasters, was expected to be realized.Hitachi's dashboard is developed for building facility management under the concept of being visible, connectable and operable. Applicable building facilities are the elevators and escalators for which Hitachi Building Systems provides maintenance service. The target facilities will be gradually expanded to building facilities other than elevators and escalators. Building owners and managers can check a variety of information, such as the operation and maintenance status of the elevators and escalators they own or manage anytime by accessing the system through a PC or a smartphone. In addition, Hitachi and Hitachi Building Systems contribute to improvements in the efficiency of building management by providing a variety of service menus, including the operation control of an elevator, change in information displayed on an indicator inside an elevator car and display of a maintenance report.Hitachi and Hitachi Building Systems will continue to broadly use cutting-edge digital technology, including IoT, to develop products and services and globally provide safe, secure and comfortable elevators and escalators as well as services that help resolve customers' issues in urban spaces to contribute to the realization of a sustainable society.(1) Lumada is Hitachi's advanced digital solutions, services, and technologies for turning data into insights to drive digital innovation.About Hitachi, Ltd.Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society's challenges, combining its operational technology, information technology, and products/systems. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2017 (ended March 31, 2018) totaled 9,368.6 billion yen ($88.4 billion). The Hitachi Group is an innovation partner for the IoT era, and it has approximately 307,000 employees worldwide. Through collaborative creation with customers, Hitachi is deploying Social Innovation Business using digital technologies in a broad range of sectors, including Power/Energy, Industry/Distribution/Water, Urban Development, and Finance/Social Infrastructure/Healthcare. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi.com.Source: Hitachi, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.