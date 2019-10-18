UltrAlpha Introduced Algoz Strategy to Platform Users

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2019 / Algoz , the cryptocurrency arm of the algorithm-based trading company, Fingenom Group, will offer its Long/Short Alpha Links trading strategy to the users of UltrAlpha , the innovative digital asset management service platform. Algoz's strategy examines statistical correlations and differences between diverse sets of cryptocurrency pairs in order to recognize market trends, determine the direction of the investment and hedge the risk.

The collaboration between Algoz and UltrAlpha will expand and diversify the product offering on the platform, to meet the dynamic investment needs from platform users and potential investors, especially those institutional investors who are looking for suitable financial products to enter digital asset market.

About Algoz:

Being a part of the Fingenom Group, Algoz is specializing in the development of trading algorithms and the deployment of such algorithms in cryptocurrency markets. Since 2016, Algoz has been providing various financial solutions such as market making, brokerage and OTC to numerous, including some of the top funded, crypto projects and leading crypto exchanges. With more than 60 employees of strong background in computer science, mathematics, physics and engineering, the Fingenom Group works at the intersection of finance, crypto and technology.

Algoz stands out itself with the background of its core team members.

Yariv Eisenberg is the Founder of the Fingenom Group. With over 18 years of experience in developing high frequency real-time systems and advanced algorithms. Prior to founding the Fingenom Group, Yariv was a project and team leader at Samsung.

Tal Teperberg , is the CEO of Algoz. Before taking his role in Algoz, Tal was the VP of Business Development at Sivron Technologies Ltd. Prior to that Tal acted as the risk management officer and trader for institutional clients at an Israeli brokerage firm.

Adi Yona is the COO & Head of Trades of Algoz. He has over 18 years in the algo-trading industry, specializes in designing, implementing and managing high and low frequency trading strategies on different financial markets and assets.

Tomer Rosen has been with Algoz since 2018. Tomer serves as Operations and Customer Success Manager. Tomer is in charge of Algoz's brokerage business development, clients relations, back-office, operation risk management, and payment operations.

Tal Teperberg, CEO of Algoz:

"This collaboration is a first for us, as since its inception, Algoz focused on liquidity and brokerage solutions. With that being said, the development of trading strategies is not strange to us as it is the core activity of our parent company - the Fingenom Group. Our choice to collaborate with UltrAlpha is completely based on our synergy and match in vision. Like UltrAlpha, our background is strongly based on traditional financial markets. Currently, the industry is lacking institutional investors. However, by providing institutionals with the right tools and strategies, there will be room for greater adoption and growth in the digital asset space. By combining Algoz's strategy and UltrAlpha's platform, current and future investors will be able to invest their funds more reliably and generate greater profits."

About UltrAlpha:

UltrAlpha is a professional digital asset management service platform, striving to provide value-added services for both asset managers and accredited investors in the emerging digital asset investment market. Since its launch, it has introduced UAT tokens, the platform's native utility token, for payment and other key functions integrated with platform ecosystem, as well as two short-term trading strategies, AlphaPro market making and arbitrage strategies.

UltrAlpha is built by a group of seasoned professionals from traditional finance, internet and blockchain industries:

Han Liu is the CEO of UltrAlpha. Graduated from Carnegie Mellon University with a degree in Computer Science, he had years of experience working at traditional Wall Street firms before co-founding UltrAlpha Platform in 2018. Han began his career as a quant modeler at the world's largest asset manager, Blackrock, and was previously quant developer Vice President at AQR Capital Management.

Christina Jin is the CMO of UltrAlpha. Graduated from New York University with a degree in Marketing, she once founded a cross-border e-commerce Haitao platform and has worked for Ogilvy & Mather, BMW. After entering the blockchain field at the beginning of 2018, she served as CMO of Ankr Network.

Qing Xu, the COO of UltrAlpha, was the head of Huobi user operations department and the head of Huobi Canada operations division in 2015. She has years of working experience in the blockchain industry and is well-versed in operations management of cryptocurrency exchange.

Han Liu, CEO of UltrAlpha:

"UltrAlpha's relationship with Algoz started even before the inception of UAT platform. Throughout the collaboration, we have been impressed by the team's background, professionalism and trading expertise. Therefore, it's beyond my excitement to announce the official launch of Algoz on the UAT platform. Unlike traditional finance, digital asset management is still a young and growing business, but the industry is clearly seeing a strong trend towards the adaptation. Algoz and UAT share the same vision in the future of this business, and I have faith in our abilities to deliver fruitful results from this partnership."

